Mzbel made the revelation on UTV's United Showbiz days after the actor's passing on October 22, 2026

The musician pointed to specific physical signs she had noticed about Kwame Dzokoto before his death

Mzbel has a message for food content creators following the popular actor's sudden passing

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has opened up about the death of actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto, saying she had privately feared for his health long before he passed away.

Mzbel discusses the late Kwame Dzokoto's lifestyle on UTV. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Facebook

Mzbel condemns Kwame Dzokoto eating habits

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on October 24, 2026, the "16 Years" hitmaker said certain things about Kwame Dzokoto's lifestyle had been a source of worry for her for some time.

"I saw Kwame Dzokoto's death coming. I knew that if he did not change certain things about his lifestyle, it would not be long before he died," she said.

Mzbel pointed to the actor's physical appearance as one of the early warning signs she had observed. She described his stomach as visibly bloated and unusually firm, which she believed was affecting his ability to breathe comfortably.

"If you looked at his stomach, you could see that it was bloated and very hard. There was not enough room in his body for him to breathe properly," she explained.

Mzbel alleges Edziban show affected Kwame Dzokoto's digestive system

The musician connected her concerns to Kwame Dzokoto's popular "Edziban" food content, where he was known for consuming multiple meals in a single sitting. She suggested this habit may have placed serious strain on his digestive system.

"I think his condition might have been caused by the Edziban series he was doing. Whenever he ate, he combined different kinds of food. He would eat banku, fufu, noodles, ampesie and other meals together. Combining all these foods, in my view, could raise his stomach acid levels and make digestion difficult," she noted.

Mzbel admitted she never found the chance to raise her concerns with the actor directly, expressing regret that she had not reached out to advise him to detox following his food content shoots.

She described his death as a painful loss for the Ghanaian entertainment industry and said his contributions deserved to be honoured.

Beyond paying tribute to the late star, Mzbel used the moment to send a pointed message to food content creators, urging them to prioritise their wellbeing over social media engagement. She cautioned that chasing views and likes through extreme eating content should never come at the cost of one's health.

Kwame Dzokoto died on October 22, 2026, after reportedly collapsing during a panel discussion at Owass Radio in Tarkwa. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues across the Ghanaian entertainment community.

The X video is below:

Kwame Dzokoto's last public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwame Dzokoto’s final public appearance, which resurfaced after the veteran actor’s unexpected death on October 22, 2026. The footage was recorded at a film launch at Labadi Beach Hotel in September.

After viewers raised concerns about his health, Dzokoto publicly denied reports that he was critically ill or had died.

He also urged bloggers to verify claims before sharing them, warning that false reports could distress families.

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Source: YEN.com.gh