The Court of Appeal in Kumasi admitted fresh evidence from Akosua Serwaa in her bid to be recognised as Daddy Lumba's lawful widow

A German Embassy letter and a new marriage certificate were among the documents Akosua Serwaa's lawyers filed with the appellate court

Lawyers for Odo Broni raised objections over the affidavit, citing discrepancies in addresses and the absence of a power of attorney

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More than a year after the death of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, the legal battle over who holds the right to be called his lawful widow has taken a significant turn at the Court of Appeal in Kumasi.

Daddy Lumba Case: Court of Appeal Rejects Odo Broni's Objection, Admits Akosua Serwaa's New Evidence

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The appellate court has ruled in favour of admitting new evidence submitted by Akosua Serwaa, one of two women claiming to be the only legal surviving spouse of the musician, whose real name was Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

How the case reached the Court of Appeal

Akosua Serwaa filed for a declaration at the High Court on 2 October 2025, seeking formal recognition as Daddy Lumba's only surviving wife. Presiding judge Justice Smith Arthur declined to admit her marriage certificate, ruling that it did not satisfy the requirements of Section 161 of the Evidence Act.

She appealed on December 1, 2025, with her legal team arguing that the High Court had wrongly excluded her exhibits, labelled B, B1, and B2, and had misapplied Section 161 by treating it as a threshold test for documents already before the court.

Akosua Serwaa's documents from Germany presented

Following the High Court decision, a letter dated January 19, 2026 from the German Embassy was obtained, authenticating Akosua Serwaa's marriage to the late musician. Her lawyers subsequently filed a fresh marriage certificate sourced from Germany on November 18, 2026, asking the Court of Appeal to admit both documents into the appeal records.

Lawyers representing Odo Broni, the other claimant, objected. They pointed to what they described as a flaw in the affidavit accompanying the letter, noting a discrepancy between the Kumasi address of the Commissioner for Oaths and the Accra address listed for Akosua Serwaa. They further argued that, since Akosua Serwaa is currently outside Ghana, a power of attorney should have been provided.

The Court of Appeal was not persuaded by those objections. It ruled that Section 161 of the Evidence Act applies to affidavits, clearing the way for the affidavit to be accepted. The German Embassy letter was also admitted into the record.

The ruling does not settle the central question of who Daddy Lumba's rightful widow is. It only determines that the new documents can be considered once the full appeal is heard.

See the YouTube video below:|

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer William Kusi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about William Kusi, the Kumasi-based lawyer and Dominion Chambers partner whose death at 56 was announced on November 7, 2026.

His work representing Akosua Serwaa after Daddy Lumba’s death brought him national attention, while tributes remembered him as a devoted lawyer and a warm-hearted friend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh