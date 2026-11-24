Vice President JD Vance announced the FBI captured six suspects from its newly created Most Wanted Fraudsters list

The six individuals arrested are linked to an alleged $ 2 billion in fraud committed against American taxpayers

The arrests came within the first three months of the FBI launching the Most Wanted Fraudsters list

Six individuals named on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list have been arrested within three months of the list's creation, US Vice President JD Vance announced on November 24, 2026.

Vance made the announcement on X, stating that the six captured suspects are collectively tied to an alleged $2 billion in fraud against American taxpayers.

JD Vance says the FBI arrested six suspects on its Most Wanted Fraudsters list within three months. Image credit: jetcityimage, KARRASTOCK/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Among those named on the FBI's wanted imagery shared in the post were Elaine Angene Escoe and Herbert Leon Kimble.

FBI's most wanted fraudsters list

The Most Wanted Fraudsters list was introduced by the FBI as a targeted mechanism for identifying and pursuing individuals suspected of large-scale financial crimes against the United States government and its citizens.

The list mirrors the bureau's long-standing Most Wanted fugitives programme, but focuses specifically on fraud-related offences.

Vance wrote in his post:

"The @FBI created the Most Wanted Fraudsters list and in the first three months, captured six of the Most Wanted Fraudsters who were tied to $2 billion in alleged fraud against American taxpayers."

The announcement signals a broader push by the current US administration to hold accountable those accused of defrauding government programmes and public funds.

US strengthens crackdown on fraud

The arrests come as the United States government has intensified its efforts to pursue individuals suspected of exploiting federal systems.

Fraud linked to government benefit programmes, particularly schemes that surged during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, has remained a significant area of focus for federal law enforcement agencies.

The scale of the alleged fraud attributed to the six individuals, $2 billion, underscores the scope of the problem authorities say they are working to address.

No further details on the specific charges or the alleged schemes involving each of the six arrested individuals were provided in the vice president's announcement at the time of publication.

11 suspected internet fraudsters arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that eleven suspected internet fraudsters had been arrested following a raid on an alleged Yahoo academy in Nigeria.

The Police Special Fraud Unit carried out the operation at House 10, Second Hill Estate, Oloke-Meji, Onikolobo, acting on intelligence gathered by its detectives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh