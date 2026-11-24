The UK government has outlined strict requirements under the Pet Travel Scheme for dogs, cats, ferrets, and birds entering Great Britain

Non-compliant pets risk being refused entry or seized and placed in quarantine upon arrival in the country

Pet birds from non-EU countries face additional licensing and inspection conditions, while horses and farm animals are excluded entirely from the scheme

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The United Kingdom government has published official guidance detailing the conditions pet owners must satisfy before bringing animals into Great Britain, with non-compliance carrying the risk of quarantine or outright refusal of entry.

All dogs, cats, and ferrets travelling to Great Britain must meet the requirements of the Pet Travel Scheme before arrival.

UK pet travel rules set entry requirements for dogs, cats and ferrets, with refusal or quarantine for non-compliance. Image credit: Kimberlee Reimer, Carl Court/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The specific conditions that apply depend on the country from which the animal is travelling, meaning owners are responsible for checking the rules relevant to their point of origin well in advance of any trip.

Consequences for non-compliant pets

The government has made clear that the consequences of failing to comply are serious. Carriers and authorised pet checkers hold the authority to refuse travel to any animal that does not meet entry requirements.

Any pet that enters the country without satisfying those standards may be seized and placed in quarantine.

Recognised assistance dogs are subject to the same rules as other animals. Travellers using ferry or rail services are expected to complete compliance checks before boarding.

Those arriving by air with an assistance dog must immediately notify the Passengers with Reduced Mobility provider upon landing so that the necessary checks can be completed promptly.

Stricter rules for pet birds and excluded animals

The guidance introduces additional requirements for pet birds arriving from non-EU countries. Such animals may only enter Great Britain through designated ports, and their owners must secure a licence from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) in advance. The APHA will also conduct an inspection of the bird upon arrival.

Certain categories of animals fall outside the scope of pet import rules altogether. Horses, farm animals, and productive poultry cannot be brought into the country under the Pet Travel Scheme, regardless of the owner's personal circumstances or intentions.

The government advises anyone planning to travel to Great Britain with a pet to consult the official guidance page or contact the APHA directly for information specific to their situation.

UK sets cash declaration limit for foreign travellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced the amount of cash travellers must declare when entering or leaving the country.

Any traveller carrying £10,000 or more, equivalent to roughly GH¢196,000 at current exchange rates, is required to declare the funds to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

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Source: YEN.com.gh