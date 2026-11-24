Pope Francis recorded seeing the devil on three separate occasions across different locations, according to extracts from his newly published private diary

The late pontiff also wrote about witnessing the gates of hell in June 2018, describing the experience in deeply unsettling terms

The diary, edited by Cardinal Victor Fernandez, spans entries from 1992 to 2024 and is the first papal diary released publicly since the 1960s

Pope Francis wrote in his private diary that he encountered the devil three times and once saw the gates of hell, according to extracts from a newly published book drawing on his personal journals.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis was released on Tuesday and covers entries the late pontiff kept between 1992 and 2024.

Pope Francis’s private diary recounts three encounters with the devil, a vision of hell’s gates and his regret over the Chile abuse scandal. Image credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The book was edited by Cardinal Victor Fernandez, head of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and a close confidant of Francis.

Francis describes visions of the devil

In a 2021 entry, Francis detailed three separate encounters with the devil: one observed from inside a car, a second spotted in a choir loft during Mass, and a third that occurred during a meeting with Vatican officials.

He described what he saw in vivid terms, writing of "flaming eyes... more intense than the previous one. They were like flashes of fire." A vision he connected to his time as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, inside a Carmelite chapel, left a particularly strong impression. "I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice," he wrote.

Francis also linked the devil's appearance to turbulent periods in his papacy. Following his controversial 2018 visit to Chile, where he drew fierce criticism for defending a bishop accused of concealing clerical sexual abuse, he wrote that the devil appeared at a meeting shortly after his return to Rome:

"I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything." He concluded that "the Lord gave me the chance to free myself from these encounters."

In a separate journal entry from June 2018, he wrote that while preparing for bed, he "saw the gates of hell."

He described the encounter as deeply disturbing, writing: "I watched a little, and it terrified me," adding that he "took the rosary as a weapon." He cautioned: "It's dangerous to get close to the gates of hell, because flames can spring out and burn."

Francis's regret over the Chile abuse scandal

The diary also reveals Francis's personal struggle to come to terms with the fallout from his Chile visit, which became one of the most damaging episodes of his papacy. According to the BBC, he wrote in a 2021 entry: "Devastated because of the situation in Chile. It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious."

He subsequently issued a public apology and summoned Chile's bishops to Rome, where they all submitted their resignations.

The diaries represent the first papal journals to be made public since the 1960s. Francis was elected pope in March 2013 and led the Catholic Church for 12 years before his death in April 2025 at the age of 88.

Pope Leo's health takes new turn after surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pope Leo XIV had been medically cleared after doctors confirmed he would not need further cancer treatment following his recent lung surgery.

The Vatican confirmed this on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, stating that final medical examinations had established that the disease remained localised.

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Source: YEN.com.gh