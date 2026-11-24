Ghanaian media personality Abena Jay Jay took to Facebook on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to mourn the reported passing of pastor Appiah Biblical

Appiah Biblical had been reportedly bedridden in recent months amid a long-running legal dispute with controversial figure Agradaa

Social media users reacted to the news of the pastor's reported death, with many drawing attention to his feud with Agradaa

Popular Ghanaian clergyman Emmanuel Appiah, aka Appiah Biblical, reportedly passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Appiah Biblical: Popular Ghanaian Pastor Reportedly Passes Away, Netizens Mourn

Source: Facebook

The news of his rumoured demise was broken by renowned Ghanaian media personalities Mike 2 of Adom FM and Abena Jay Jay.

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Appiah Biblical remain unknown, with little information shared online.

However, according to social media personality Naana Brown, the pastor passed away in his sleep after speaking with his mother-in-law during a phone conversation.

Rumours about Appiah Biblical declining health had been circulating for some time, with reports suggesting he had been left bedridden while battling a serious stroke.

Ghanaian media personality Abena Jay Jay reacted with grief to the reported death of popular pastor Appiah Biblical, sharing a heartfelt message on Facebook on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

In her post, Abena Jay Jay urged people celebrating the news to reflect on their own mortality, writing:

"No one will live forever on this earth. So as you jubilate over your fellow human beings' death, remember wonkyerebuo…You will also be gone some day wai mchewwww ….Oh, Appiah Biblical my condolence."

Appiah Biblical's legal dispute with Agradaa

His reported death comes on the back of a prolonged and widely publicised legal dispute with Agradaa.

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, a judge fined Agradaa GH₵12,000 and ordered her to pay GH₵50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical to end their legal case.

Speaking to the media after the court session, Agradaa's lawyer detailed the court ruling and the punishment meted out to his client.

He noted that he and his client successfully finalised an agreement with the government during a meeting with the Attorney General, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

Agradaa and two other individuals, including her brother 1Gig, were accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

The two individuals had been involved in a publicised feud concerning an amount of GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed was owed to her.

Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials after Appiah Biblical filed a police case.

The court later granted her bail amounting to GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties on July 18, 2024.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, a judge ordered the Heaven Way International Ministries founder to be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in the case.

The embattled televangelist later sought a plea bargain agreement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine in the case.

The Facebook posts announcing the reported demise of Appiah Biblical is below:

Reactions to Appiah Biblical's Reported Passing

The news drew an outpouring of reactions online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the pastor's legacy and the circumstances of his reported death.

Charity Amoanimaa said:

"Appiah paaa I told him not to take the money from Agradaa, he should let the law deal with her but he didn't listen. Ahh Appiah 😢😢😢. Hmmmm. This woman took the money somewhere paaaa before given it to him."

Ngege Husband Snacher said:

"Agradaa is going to take the glory."

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Source: YEN.com.gh