Voice notes shared by The State News reveal Ohemaa GMB confided in her friend Jenny about battling depression before her untimely passing

The GMB Bono East contestant told Jenny she could only afford Indomie to cook at home in a heartbreaking WhatsApp message

Ghanaians have been left mourning after the private voice notes surfaced on social media on November 21, 2026

Heartbreaking WhatsApp voice notes from the late Ohemaa GMB have surfaced online, revealing the depth of the struggles she quietly endured before her untimely passing.

The messages, shared by verified X account on November 21, 2026, capture the GMB Bono East contestant speaking candidly to her close friend, Jenny, about her emotional and financial hardships.

Ohemaa GMB opened up to her friend about her lifestyle days before her death. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Facebook

Ohemaa GMB's private confession to friend Jenny

In one of the voice notes, Ohemaa GMB laid bare just how difficult life had become. "I can only afford Indomie to cook at home, and I've been crying," she said, in words that have since moved thousands of Ghanaians to grief.

Screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation accompanying the post show Jenny describing her late friend's state of mind with painful simplicity:

"She always say Jenny am depressed." The messages paint a picture of a young woman who was silently carrying a heavy burden, reaching out to a trusted friend but struggling to find relief.

Ghanaians mourn Ohemaa GMB

The surfacing of the voice notes has drawn an outpouring of grief from across Ghana. For many, the revelation that Ohemaa GMB was battling depression and financial hardship behind the scenes has made her loss feel all the more devastating.

The GMB pageant, which she represented as the Bono East contestant, had placed her in the public eye, yet it is clear she was fighting a private battle that few around her fully understood.

Her words have prompted fresh conversations about mental health awareness and the importance of checking in on loved ones, particularly those who may appear to be coping on the surface.

The X post is below:

Ohemaa GMB's landlord speaks after her death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa GMB, a woman from Ghana’s Bono East region whose death drew widespread attention after a TikTok video shared her landlord’s account.

The landlord described what he observed before police arrived to collect her body, prompting renewed debate about mental health awareness and how people in distress are treated in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh