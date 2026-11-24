The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned CAF's decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

CAF's Appeal Board had controversially awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeiture win after Senegalese players briefly left the pitch in protest during the final

Senegal had appealed to CAS on March 25 after CAF ruled they forfeited the match under competition regulations

Senegal have been reinstated as Africa Cup of Nations champions after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in their favour on November 24, overturning a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that had stripped them of the 2025 title.

The ruling restores Senegal's 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final, played in Rabat on January 18, and closes a lengthy legal dispute that cast uncertainty over the identity of the continental champions for several months.

AFCON 2025: CAS Overturns CAF Ruling as Senegal Are Declared Champions. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

How the AFCON 2025 controversy unfolded

The dispute traces back to the dying minutes of the final, when Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala.

The stoppage lasted approximately 14 minutes before the players returned to resume the match.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz failed to convert the spot-kick, and the game proceeded to extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the winning goal to hand Senegal what appeared to be their second AFCON crown.

Watch highlights of the disputed 2025 AFCON final, as shared on X:

Morocco subsequently challenged the result through CAF's disciplinary channels.

In March, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and, with it, the championship.

The Senegalese Football Federation rejected that outcome and lodged an appeal with CAS on March 25, initiating the legal process that has now concluded in their favour.

Senegal retain their second AFCON title

The CAS verdict preserves what is Senegal's second AFCON championship.

Their first came in 2021, when they defeated Egypt on penalties following a goalless draw in the final held in Cameroon.

For Senegal, the decision amounts to full vindication after their on-pitch triumph was threatened by CAF's disciplinary process.

The ruling also draws a definitive line under one of the most turbulent chapters in recent African football history, which included multiple rounds of proceedings and prolonged uncertainty over who rightfully held the title.

Morocco reports Senegal FA President to CAS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco had petitioned the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over an alleged phone conversation between Senegal FA president Abdoulaye Fall and one of its arbitrators.

French investigative journalist Romain Molina claimed that Fall spoke with arbitrator Ulrich Haas for several minutes on Sunday, November 22.

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Source: YEN.com.gh