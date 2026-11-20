Socialite Afia Schwar has shared a video she claims shows Bishop Daniel Obinim confronting Ohemaa Dynamite over the GH¢1.5 million reportedly missing from his residence

In the clip, the preacher is heard asking Ohemaa Dynamite to show him where his money is, while she does not appear to respond directly

Ohemaa Dynamite is currently facing charges of stealing and conspiracy at the Adenta Circuit Court, with the allegations yet to be determined by the court

Controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a video she claims shows Bishop Daniel Obinim confronting Ohemaa Dynamite over his missing money.

Afia Schwar shares a video she claims shows Bishop Obinim confronting Ohemaa Dynamite over his missing money. Photo source: Queen Afia Kande Schwar/TikTok, Yen/Instagram, Obinim Ministries/Facebook

Source: UGC

The video surfaced weeks after reports emerged that GH¢1.5 million had gone missing from a safe at Obinim’s Lakeside residence.

Ohemaa Dynamite, whose real name is Ohemaa Serwaa Abigail Owusu Ansah, was later reportedly arrested in connection with the matter.

She was granted GH¢1 million bail with two sureties by the Adenta Circuit Court on October 19, 2026. Reports later indicated that she remained in custody after failing to meet the bail conditions.

The allegations against her have not been determined by the court, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Afia Schwar’s video of Obinim and Ohemaa

The controversial media personality shared the video on her TikTok page, captioning it “Baby Obinim”. In the clip, Obinim and Ohemaa Dynamite are seen seated in what appears to be a bedroom.

The preacher is heard asking her to show him where his GH¢1.5 million is. He also indicated that he had left his house in her care.

Ohemaa Dynamite did not appear to directly respond to his questions in the video. It is unclear when the video was recorded.

Watch the TikTok video shared by Afia Schwar below:

Obinim’s earlier comments on the matter

The new video has drawn attention to comments Obinim made after the matter first became public.

Speaking at the time, the founder of International God’s Way Church said he met Ohemaa Dynamite only about two months earlier.

He also dismissed some of the reports as false. “My gold is not missing, that’s a lie,” he said. According to Obinim, the reports were elements to disgrace the young woman.

Obinim video sparks reactions

Social media users who watched the video questioned how it compared with Obinim’s earlier claims, while others reacted to Afia Schwar’s involvement in the saga. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

MrBartley said:

“But wasn’t he the same person who said his money wasn’t missing?”

ny commented:

“Wait oo who said baby?? So this man’s money is truly missing and he lying about it eiii😂😂😂”

Commenting, Tizza Dib Official wrote:

“The fake is news!! [...] Sunday service go sweet ruff !! Church members are you here ?”

MAY🍒🌪️ said:

“This one is new ooo,because the other one we didn’t witness this”

Maame Boatemaa commented:

“I said, fear person who no fear Afia 😂”

Ohemaa Dynamite granted GH¢1 million bail

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ohemaa Dynamite appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court on Monday, October 19, 2026, in connection with the alleged theft case.

It granted her bail of GH¢1 million with sureties to be justified. The matter was then adjourned to October 28, 2026, for proceedings to continue. Obinim’s profile as a preacher has drawn wide public interest in the case.

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Source: YEN.com.gh