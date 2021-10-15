Ghanaian actor, Funny Face, has accused Lil Win of being evil

He said Lil Win took him to a 'juju' man to be killed but he ended up being warned

Funny Face has warned that he would beat Lil Win physically when they meet

Comic actor, Funny Face, has accused his colleague Funny Face of taking him to a fetish priest to be killed.

According to him, the juju man told Lil Win that he could only “frustrate” him but not kill him.

An incensed Funny Face also accused Lil Win of hypocrisy for sharing his photo on social media to wish him a happy birthday.

A collage of Lil Win and Funny Face. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @therealfunnyface/Instagram

He added that Lil Win has “destroyed” many things belonging to him, and now he is fed up with him.

On the way forward, Funny Face says he would beat Lil Win wherever he meets him to end everything.

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions with some people wondering why Lil Win has been accused by many of his colleagues.

Kwame, for instance, says people are simply envious of Lil Win:

kwamestanza: “It seems everybody is against you but nyame de3 he’s still on your side.”

But Alezix thinks otherwise:

alezix_weevo: “@kwamestanza fvck you they no what they are saying everything is true”

Still, surviving poetry also wondered why everyone is accusing Lil Win of evil, adding that there is an iota of truth in every rumour:

stillsurviving_poetry: “but Lilwin why is everyone saying u r evil?? In every rumor there's.......I hope funny get better tho.”

Macaveli also wondered why Lil Win himself posted the video:

unruly_macaveli784: “Ah why you deY post.”

3891leticia: “Lilwin God bless you, please draw him closer to u guys, extend a helping hand to ur brother ok,we know you can do this.”

addidegeneral: “Why is every actor hating on you wezzy ?”

oneplus_investment: “This man has big issues.”

iam_joe_trouble001: “This guy seriously needs help. Why will Lil win take him to juju? Is not like he’s a kumawood actor. Your profession and field is different, so why will Lil Win take you to juju? Smh.”

adidja375: “Why do you have to post this my brother? You guys should grow up.”

lamborghini_getkey: “And why are you posting it?!”

luckydon474: “Lilwin take heart bro, let’s us pray to God for funnyface life.”

akumany7: “He’s needs help . You see his face ?”

Big Akwes calls Lil Win evil

Meanwhile, Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has also accused Lil Win of evil.

He said Lil Win kills the talents of other actors and actresses.

He alleged that Lil Win is evil and known widely in the movie industry as one who buries the talents of others, especially young actors and actresses.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, Big Akwes said Lil Win’s evil mechanism works in a way that he targets rising actors and actresses, and as soon as he features them in a movie, their end in the movie industry comes.

