Actress Xandy Kamel's one-year marriage to her husband, Kaninja, is on the verge of collapse

Her husband has been accused of having affairs with other women outside of their marriage

Kaninja attacked blogger Zionfelix when he asked about his ring

Many people have reacted to his hot reply to the blogger

Kumawood actress, Xandy Kamel, has been in the news following issues with her marriage.

She has accused her husband, Kaninja, who is also her colleague at Angel Broadcasting Network, of having affairs with other women outside their marriage.

Kaninja seems to be very angry about the development and has not taken it lightly when blogger Zionfelix asked him about his ring.

A collage of Xandy Kamel, her husband, and Zionfelix. Photo credit: @xandykamel @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix wrote that some of his followers wanted to know where his ring was.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

An incensed Kaninja replied with insults, chastising Zionfelix for cohabiting with a woman he is not married to.

He questioned Zionfelix on having the guts to ask about his ring when he was “using someone’s daughter”:

Reaction

The post has triggered some reactions from fans. See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nanaamaelikplim: “But me I nor dey feel Zion oooo.....”

paul.gazza: “As if I knew This marriage won't work.”

maameamaadwapa: “*Some* taadi men are not good when it comes to marriage , so personally I am not surprised of what he is doing to xandy. I was raised in sekondi/takoradi I vowed never to marry from there and truly I did not. Their men chaiiiiiii ooooo long story.”

akosua_oduraa_kaakyire: “Waaa look. Ne brofo nso basaa S3 most of the tardi villages I know. He has no shame mpo. Ladies too let’s up our games and raise some certain standards for ourselves, not because we’ve reached marriage period so we accept anything that come our way. SMH.”

efyaadubea_madonnagh: “Heheheeeee ayɛ bloody.”

gossip_with_ajoa: “Is the reply for me.”

Lady snatches Kaninja

Xandy Kamel confirmed the troubles in her marriage in a Facebook live video on Friday, October 29, 2021.

According to Xandy, Kaninja had virtually packed out of their matrimonial home to be with one of his ex-girlfriends.

Following her revelations, rumours have surfaced online pointing to one Annabel as the lady causing the problems between Xandy and her husband.

Though Xandy Kamel did not mention Annabel's name in her video, a check on the lady's Instagram page shows a lot of comments about the matter.

Source: Yen