Ciana Chapman, ex-wife of Nigerian comedian Sabinus, shared her views on the ideal age for women to get married in a viral video

Chapman revealed she met her husband at 18 and married at 21 and opened up about how that early union shaped her personal journey

She argued that many young women rush into marriage for the wrong reasons and warned of the risks posed by older men who target younger women

Ciana Chapman, the former wife of Nigerian comedian Sabinus, has stirred conversation online after urging young women to hold off on marriage until at least the age of 30, arguing that women who marry in their early twenties are rarely prepared for what lifelong commitment truly demands.

Ciana Chapman shares relationship tips. Photo credit:@Ciana Chapman

Source: Instagram

In a video that has been circulating widely on social media, Chapman was candid about her own experience, sharing that she first met Sabinus when she was just 18 years old and walked down the aisle at 21. Looking back, she says the person she was at that age bore little resemblance to who she eventually became.

Why Chapman Says Young Women Are Not Ready for Marriage

Chapman's core argument centres on emotional and mental development, suggesting that women younger than 27 or 28 are still very much in the process of figuring out who they are.

"I don't think women should get married before the age of thirty. If you are too young, you are twenty-seven, twenty-eight, anything younger than that you are most likely gonna regret," she said.

She reflected on a moment in her own marriage when she had to confront her husband with an uncomfortable truth: the quiet, accommodating young woman he had married no longer existed.

By her own admission, she was fortunate that her husband allowed her the room to grow and chase her ambitions. But she was under no illusion that things could have gone very differently.

"A wicked man would have killed my dreams. A wicked man would not have allowed me to flourish," she said plainly.

The Instagram photos are below:

Chapman on older men and financial independence

Beyond the question of age, Chapman aimed for a particular pattern she believes is far too common: older men who deliberately seek out younger, less experienced women because they are easier to influence.

She suggested that these relationships tend to crack under pressure once those women mature, find their voice, and start demanding more.

Her advice to women was straightforward: get established first. Build a life, secure your finances, and develop a clear sense of self before entertaining the idea of marriage.

In her view, a woman who can stand on her own two feet walks into a relationship from a position of strength, not desperation.

She also pointed to the various reasons young women rush into marriage, among them escaping difficult home environments, bowing to societal pressure, or simply being swept up in the excitement of a wedding rather than the reality of a lifelong partnership.

"Please, women, think, think, think before you run and allow somebody to tie you down at a very young age. Don't do it," she urged.

The Instagram photos are below:

Moesha Boduong makes a rare appearance online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Moesha Boduong, a Ghanaian actress and socialite, who was featured in a rare video shared by Delay Ba on Instagram.

The clip prompted an outpouring of prayers and encouragement from fans who have been concerned by Moesha’s time away from the public eye.

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Source: YEN.com.gh