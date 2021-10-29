Funny Face is on admission at the Accra Psychiatric hospital after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder

He is seen in a new video screaming about how badly his mental health has been affected because of his baby mama Vanessa

Many have sympathised with the comic actor and said prayers for him

It seems Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face is not finding it easy at all with his admission at the psychiatric hospital where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face is seen standing by a drying line at the hospital, shouting as he tries to make a point.

He is heard lamenting badly about how a woman, his baby mama, for that matter, has caused him to lose his sanity.

A collage of Funny Face at the hospital. Photo credit: @realfunnyface/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Funny Face went ahead to advise young men to be very careful in choosing a mate, stressing that his baby mama, Vanessa, is a bad woman that any man should avoid.

The way he screamed and complained bitterly has people sympathising with him in their comments.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh;

giftyayewasareofficial: “Hmmm God Really Loves You and that’s all I want you to know cus Is not easy.”

fordjour_patricia: “I said this ,that this man is going through all this because of the wife and kids.”

kilaw1: "You got a story to tell my brother, let’s hit Netflix up and create a masterpiece."

iam_ewebhae: "Aaaw God please heal my brother from another mother for me I pray thee all these will pass"

mufasa_this: "Herh Charley. Ego be bro wanna prayers guh ur back. . This not the funny we know."

sani5285: "Bro I love you so much because you are so real that’s why they don’t understand you but I understand you."

adams_nat09: "God will punish this woman and her generations."

maajoamintaa: "I feel your pains hmmmmmm life."

jos_iphine: "I love you and praying for you everyday. Just because I know you long to know this is not you and that a woman turned you into this, l know it’s hard especially because of your children.."

Issues with baby mama Vanessa

Funny Face has trended heavily in the news recently following his relationship issues with his baby mama, Vanessa.

He has accused her of many things, including Vanessa refusing him access to their three children, Ella, Bella, and Kimberly.

This has allegedly led to him having mental issues and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Meanwhile, Vanessa blasted a lady who accused her of being behind the actor’s mental issues.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Vanessa would not have the comment made by one Abena and warned her not to comment any longer under her post.

