Actress and Instagram model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has bounced back on social media after a long break.

Moesha, a popular person on the photo-sharing app, has been off Instagram for the past four months due to a battle with depression.

But Moesha seems to have come out of the troubles is back on social media.

Moesha has bounced back on IG

Source: Instagram

In her latest activity, Moesha Boduong has commented under a post by blogger GHKwaku on Instagram.

GHKwaku had posed a question to his followers on who their favourite celebrities were in Ghana.

Answering the question, Moesha who is known to be close to Afia Schwar, Efya, Tracey Boakye, and other stars did not mention any but that of God.

Check out below for a screenshot of Moesha's comment as sighted on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Reactions

Moesha's appearance on social media has excited many social media users who have welcomed her back.

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments below:

kuamigahna said:

"@moeshaboduong yesu am happy to see your comment we love you so much ❤️❤️."

dkbghana said:

"@moeshaboduong how could you just raise the marking scheme ladat? ."

fancynanatv said:

"@moeshaboduong awwwww I miss you dear I thank God for your life ."

barbara_eyram said:

"@moeshaboduong wow Moesha is back."

queen_may_30 said:

"@moeshaboduong awe Thank God for Ur life mom am really happy to see you back."

Moesha with a hairstylist

Just recently a new video of the actress and model surfaced on social media.

The new video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, showed the actress looking happy.

The video has Moesha seated and having her hair done by a stylist.

Ayisha Modi shares Moesha's photo

Earlier, Moesha was spotted for the first time after her challenges.

In a new photo, Moesha looks to have got better and was all smiling as she posed beside a car.

The photo was shared by Ayisha Modi to express appreciation, on behalf of Moesha, to all those who supported and prayed for her.

