President Mahama's Eastern Region tour has revived concerns over helicopter safety following last year's tragic crash

Social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions to Mahama's helicopter flight amidst public anxiety

Many called for improved security and a new aircraft for the president after recent helicopter incidents

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A video from President John Mahama's recent tour of the Eastern Region has emerged, sparking anxiety among a section of social media users.

President John Mahama gets out of a helicopter after flying to the Eastern Region for a tour. Photo source: @1957news

Source: Instagram

The president has started a two-day working visit to the Eastern Region as part of his Resetting Ghana tour.

Arriving in Koforidua, the regional capital, on Friday, May 1, 2026, Mahama flew in a military helicopter with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and others.

In a video that has been making the rounds, a military person is seen giving directions for the pilot to land in a park.

Mahama and Debrah are spotted getting off the aircraft after it had landed and exchanging pleasantries with the people present.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Not long after arrival, President Mahama and his entourage were driven in a long convoy to the respective venues of his visit.

Watch the Instagram videos below:

Mahama's flight comes after Obuasi helicopter crash

The latest videos of Mahama flying on a helicopter come just about eight months after he lost five members of his government, including ministers, and threw crew members through a helicopter crash.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, a Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Sikaman Forest within the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

The aircraft was carrying a high-level government delegation travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) at Obuasi.

Among the victims were Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, who was representing President John Mahama as the special guest of honour after a last-minute cancellation, former Ashanti Regional Minister and NDC Vice Chairman, Dr Samuel Sarpong, and former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye.

Others who were killed included military personnel Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The burns were so severe that DNA tests had to be conducted to identify the victims. On August 7, samples were reportedly airlifted to South Africa for the tests.

With this history, some Ghanaians have been dreading the use of helicopters for the president's travels.

After seeing his latest videos, many have been left asking questions, while others have concentrated on what his visit meant for the nation.

Ghanaians react to Mahama's helicopter flight

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

king_ironzy said:

"They're still taking helicopter?"

Emmanuel Owulaku Langbordzor

"Helicopter again? yooo..."

iamphadyy said:

"Helicopter again!"

Umaru Nuhu said:

"It's better we get a new helicopter for the First Gentleman of our dear nation."

Sarpong Nyanor Isaac had a different concern:

"Why do we post everything on social media? Presidential aircraft and its posted on media eeeei Ghana. Security is not that serious to us, right?"

Tema crash pilot married just 3 months before

A few weeks ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Frank Donkor Junior, an experienced pilot, had crashed his light aircraft in Tema, losing his life alongside his younger brother.

It turned out Captain Donkor, the son of Hebron Prayer Camp leader Elder Frank Donkor, had married just three months before the incident.

Videos of his wedding in December 2025 emerged online, showing him excitedly dancing with his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh