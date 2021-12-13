Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a new video with her Nigerian actress friend Tonto Dikeh

She feared that Ghanaians would make fun of her after Tonto leave for Nigeria

The actress laughed at that comment and said she would take Afia Schwar back with her to Nigeria

Many people have reacted to the video

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is having a good time in Ghana with her friend Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two women are seen together cracking jokes and laughing out loud.

Afia is heard telling Tonto that when she returns to Nigeria, Ghanaians are going to laugh at her.

She, however, did not state for what reasons fans were going to laugh at her.

Tonto laughed out hard and said afterward that she would take Afia with her back to Nigeria.

Afia shared the video to her Instagram and indicated in the caption that Tonto was her heartbeat.

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans with most of them only laughing.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

new_glory89: “Birds of a feather nice clique.”

fairslim_denzil: “As3 wonim. Ghanaians de3 saaa.”

naaatswei_tennis: “Sister Afia you can be very funny oooh Ghanaians will do what?.”

nayaafriqa: “Is the “Ghanaians will laugh at me” for me.”

shellslingks: “Ghana meet Niger paaa.”

akosua_fragrance_: “Seriously queen u funny oo.”

puffmama8: “My people.”

blessed_queen_lizza: “Cuties.”

adelineboahen: “Sister Afia and her bestie.”

Tonto removes shoes to dance in Ghana

Earlier, Tonto Dikeh caused massive traffic at the Kotoka International Airport when she arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, a team was at the airport to welcome Tonto and they were all excited.

At the sound of the drum and music, Tonto started dancing, and seeing that she was being impeded by her shoes, she quickly went down to take off her shoes to enable her to dance better.

