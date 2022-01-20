Popular actor Psalm Adjeteyfio said he got a call from a young man claiming to be MzGee's houseboy wanting to give him leftover dog food

An incensed TT said he threatened to beat the houseboy who rained so much insults on him over the phone

This comes after leaked audio of TT begging for leftover food from MzGee took over the internet for which he has been criticised

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, is in the news again making a claim against MzGee’s houseboy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, TT said he had a call from a strange number and the person claimed to be called Kwesi, MzGee’s houseboy who looks after her dog.

He was speaking in an interview with Joy Prime TV, where he made the disclosure.

A collage of Psalm Adejeteyfio and MzGee. Photo credit: @iammzgee/Instagram @psalmadjeteyio/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to him, the houseboy asked if he was interested in their dog leftovers so that he would bring them to him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

TT said he got angry at that and warned the boy never to call and speak to him in that manner again.

According to TT, the houseboy rained insults on him and even dared him to record all of that and send to MzGee.

The actor added that he threatened the houseboy that he would beat him if they ever met in town. After this, he blocked him.

But I told her I don’t have time to record goats like you for anything,” TT said.

Asked by the interviewer how he takes such trolls, TT said he is now the proverbial dead goat and does not care about that.

Please see the full interview here:

Psalm Adjeteyfio blames mother for his misfortunes

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, TT has accused the mother of being behind his constant misfortunes for initiating him into a shrine as an infant.

According to TT, as the actor is popularly known, it took his stepmother for him to trace the root of the woes he is experiencing now.

He said the stepmother took him to see a spiritual lady, who after praying for him, said that the actions his mother took years ago are the cause of his problems now.

Source: YEN.com.gh