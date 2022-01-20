Some Ghanaian veteran actors and actresses who were once the superstars on our screens have sadly become beggars in their old age.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It seems this has been the trend for some time now as a good number of the stars who entertained Ghanaians in the early days of television are constantly in the news begging for survival.

It is sad to note also that some of these depended on begging to live until their unfortunate death.

A collage of Psalm Adejeteyfio, Emmanuel Armah, and Emmanuel Mensah. Photo credit: @delayghana @kalsoumesinare/Instagram

Source: Instagram

With the foregoing, YEN.com.gh brings you the list of 5 top veterans who have called on the public for support for various needs.

1. Psalm Adjeteyfio: Popularly called TT, the former Taxi Driver actor has been tagged a notorious beggar for constantly begging for money and even leftover food. TT made massive headlines in 2021 when he got a cash donation of GHC90,000 cedis from vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare. Aside from these, TT also got donations from other people and this got him richer. However, in less than a year, TT has come back to beg for another money to pay his rent:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A collage of Psalm Adejeteyfio. Photo credit: @okayfm/Instagram

Source: Instagram

2. Kumiwa: The popular actress was also in the news recently crying over a rotten leg. She said the issue became so bad that at a point she could not walk again. Kumiwa, however, is scared of coming to ask Ghanaians for help because of the issues with Psalm Adjeteyfio:

Kumiwaa. Photo credit: @mcbrownkitchen/Instagram

Source: Instagram

3. William Addo: William Addo, popularly called Akpatse, has also been crying for some time now over his blindness. The actor has gone blind for some years and has constantly cried for help. One time, he even mentioned President Akufo-Addo and asked him to come to his aid:

A collage of the ailing William Addo. Photo credit: @3news.com

Source: Instagram

4. Adwoa Pee: The stylish actress has also been in the news recently asking for help to treat an ailment. She revealed that she tried to reach out to Jackie Appiah for help but Jackie quickly hang up on her as soon as she mentioned that she was in Korle Bu and needed help. Adwoa Pee has been slammed as some say she feels too entitled to what she has not worked for.

A collage of Adwoa Pee and Jackie Appiah. Photo credit:@jackieppiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

5. Emmanuel Armah: The veteran actor is currently down with a stroke. He has been in the news many times calling for help to treat his ailment. Some of his colleagues, including Kalsoume Sinare, made donations to him about two years ago.

Emmanuel Armah and some of his colleagues who made the donation. Photo credit: @kalsoume/Instagram

Source: Original

Psalm Adjeteyfio blames mother for his misfortunes

Meanwhile, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, TT has accused the mother of being behind his constant misfortunes for initiating him into a shrine as an infant.

According to TT, as the actor is popularly known, it took his stepmother for him to trace the root of the woes he is experiencing now.

He said the stepmother took him to see a spiritual lady, who after praying for him, said that the actions his mother took years ago are the cause of his problems now.

Source: YEN.com.gh