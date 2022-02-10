An interesting photo has surfaced on the internet of real estate mogul, Cheddar, and has got many social media users talking

Cheddar's look-alike was identified as Brian Angels, a budding Ghanaian actor who brought to the attention of netizens the resemblance

The actor shared the photo which got fans amused as he stated he could play the role of the multimillionaire any day in a movie

Popular Ghanaian real estate mogul and multimillionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely famed as Cheddar just joined the list of celebrities whose look-alikes have surfaced on social media in recent times.

The photo that popped up this on the internet shows the Cheddar's look alike dressed in an official suit like posed like the a 'freedom fighter' just as Cheddar does with great resemblance, from his afro to his face.

The person in the photo making waves online is identified as Brian Angels, a popular budding actor who personally shared the image on his social media platforms and got many netizens talking.

Source: Instagram

Actor Brian Angels brought the attention of the resemblance to social media users when he hinted that in the caption of the photo.

"Someone tell Freedom Jacob Caesar that i could play him in a movie too...anaa? alo? "

Comments

The photo of Cheddar's look alike has generated a lot of comments beneath it from social media users and fans after he shared the photo.

@Steve Knii KNarku Thompson

"Correct correct kraa Freedom Jacob Caesar please we would love to see a Biopic for you"

@Albert Living-large

"When he comes then we will make Mr Pascal Aka direct the movie. Then straight to Oscar's"

@Mujaykwaku Richmond

"Perfectly said"

@Nenesenor Live

"Dope. Yes you can"

Source: YEN.com.gh