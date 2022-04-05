Shatta Wale and Elfreda, his latest girlfriend, have reportedly ended their relationship after just two months of being together

The two are reported to have have broken up over some misunderstanding while Shatta Wale was on a tour in the United States

The news of their breakup has come up onine after Shatta Wale went on a rant over love, marriage, and women

Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend, Elfreda.

According to information shared by Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, the two broke during Shatta Wale's recent tour of the United States.

Shatta Wale who had been officially single since parting ways with Michy in early 2019 announced in January that he had found a new lover.

Shatta Wale and Elfreda's love

It turned out that the lady, identified as Elfreda, was once a friend and high school junior to Shatta Michy.

The two were seen at every opportunity and they were almost always cozy and intimate. They even went on vacation with Medikal and Fella where Elfreda taught Fella some swimming lessons.

Just as recent as March 10, the two were happy with Shatta Wale holding a surprise birthday party for Elfreda.

Shatta Wale's u-turn, deletes photos of Elfreda

Following the announcement of his relationship with Elfreda, Shatta Wale has always been praising the lady and preaching about love.

But his love chorus changed as he took to Snapchat to rant about women not being supportive and why marriage is a scam.

Further checks on his Instagram page show the Dancehall act has deleted some of the many photos he posted recently. Elfreda's Instagram account is also not working.

Elfreda breaks up with Shatta Wale over his behaviour

With his posts on social media, it was obvious that something was not going right in his love life or relationship with Elfreda.

A message shared Sel The Bomb suggests that the two might have broken up in the last part of March.

The message dated March 20 claimed that the two split while in the US. Elfreda is said to have called it quits because she found Shatta Wale too violent and authoritative.

See screenshots of the message in the video below:

Shatta Wale's assurance to Elfreda

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale was in the news recently when he reassured Elfreda of his undying love for her.

The assurance came after a tussle between Shatta Wale and the mother, including that he has ignored her and she was hungry.

He described Elfreda as the queen of his dreams and that no matter what happens, he will be there for her.

