Funny Face's ex-wife Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim has given birth to her first child with her new husband, Eric Adjei

Details of Nana Adjoa's childbirth are scanty but baby bump photos of her and congratulatory messages have surfaced online

The news of her childbirth comes exactly nine months after she got married to Adjei in a colourful wedding

Funny Face's ex-wife Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, now known as Mrs Elizabeth Adjei, has welcomed a baby girl.

It is not known when Nana Adjoa who is a police officer gave birth to her child but photos of her with a baby bump.

The photos were shared by Instagram blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere who congratulated her on the newborn baby.

Funny Face's ex-wife has given birth Photo source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Nana Adjoa looked beautiful as she flaunted her bump in different outfits. One had wearing a pink-coloured 'maternity dress' and holding her belly while standing. In the second photo, she wore the same dress and sat down still hod her bump.

There was another photo which had her wearing an African print slit and top which left her belly bare.

Nana Adjoa's wedding

The news of the birth of her child comes just about nine months after Nana Adjoa remarried.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, she got married to Eric Adjei in a lovely wedding ceremony.

Their wedding started off with a colourful traditional ceremony on July 28, 2021, at Weija, a suburb of Accra.

Ntim and Adjei held their white wedding at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry International at Lapaz Race Course on July 31, 2021.

The marriage of Elizabeth Ntim happend exactly five years after she ended her relationship with Funny Face, known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro.

Funny Face's reaction to wedding

Following the news of Nana Adjoa's wedding, Funny Face took to social media to speak about it.

In a post on Instagram, he congratulated Nana Adjoa and prayed for God's blessings for her marriage.

Funny Face speaks on battle with depression

Meanwhile, Funny Face recently opened up about his state of depression during an exclusive interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

The award-winning comic actor indicated that the issues he was facing led him to believe that he had no reason to continue living

Source: YEN.com.gh