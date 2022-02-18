Ghanaians showed actress Yvonne Nelson great love judging from the numbers that turned up to the premiere of her new movie

The movie, The Men We Love, produced by Yvonne Nelson was premiered on February 14th, 2022 which happened to be on Valentine's day

Movie critics took to the internet to lambast the actress for her movies from different angles and point of views

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has broken her silence after the numerous criticism she received for her movie, The Men We Love, which successfully premiered.

The movie was produced by the actress and was premiered on February 14th, 2022 , Valentine's day, at the Silver Bird cinemas across the country.

The cinemas got choked as Yvonne Nelson struggled to take photos with her large fan base who attended the event in their numbers.

As it so often happens, movie critics popped their heads after the premier of the movie and labelled the movie as a failure saying it failed to live up to the hype.

One of such persons who expressed huge disappointment in the acting and script of the movie was social media personality, Sugar Kwami on his Instagram story as reported by Ghana Celebrities blog.

“The movie ‘the men we love’ was a big disappointment in my personal opinion. Majid and his wife were the best. The rest need to up their acting skills and we need a better script,” he wrote.

However, Yvonne Nelson amid the many criticisms on social media seemed unbothered as she shared a lovely brief video of the entire movie premiere and its turn up with a speech of gratitude scored to the video.

She also urged the entirety of Ghanaians who haven't seen the movie premiere to make it a point to watch it as she believes the film is a masterpiece.

