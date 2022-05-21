Star actress Yvonne Nelson has had a chat with YEN.com.gh ahead of the premiere of her latest movie, Fifty Fifty which features John Dumelo, Majid Michel, among other stars

Yvonne shared insights into her journey as a movie producer and some of the obstacles she has had to face

According to her, it took her a whole year o shoot her first movie after setting up her production house and that movie was stolen while being edited

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson is set to premiere her latest movie, Fifty Fifty, at the Silverbird Cinema on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Ahead of the premiere of the movie which is the first to feature actors Majid Michel, John Dumelo, and Yvonne herself in about 13 years, she has had an chat with YEN.com.gh.

In the exclusive interview, Yvonne who is the CEO of YN Productions, the production house which made the Fifty Fifty movie recounted her journey into the domain of movie production.

How Yvonne Nelson got the inspiration to produce movies

According to the actress, she was inspired a long time ago to venture into production after watching and learning everything on the job. But she had the strongest urge while working on the set of ace producer Abdul Salam Mumuni.

"I was on set filming for Abdul Salam Mumuni and the idea just popped into my head and I was like this is something that I really want to explore because anytime I go on set I'm always watching them."

I learnt evertyhing on the job. I'm always so fascinated with the whole process...planning the shoot, script, to getting on set, getting our lines, constuming, what the PM does.

Putting her plans into action

Yvonne narrated that after deciding to become movie producer, she had to move from thought to action. This, she did by registering a company in 2010.

But even after the company registration, she could not release her first movie within the year because of some obstacles she encountered.

"I was meant to produce my first movie in 2010 but that was when all the craziness were happening with so I couldn't," she said.

First movie in 2011 and setcback

Going further, Yvonne indicated that she resolved her initial issues that stopped her from releasing her movie in 2010 and thus brought it forward to 2011.

But even that was not easy because the movie got stolen while going through the process of editing.

"So my first movie was in 2011, The Price, which was quite challenging because it got stolen while editing."

Yvonne's success after setbacks

Despite the early setbacks in her quest to become a producer, Yvonne turned the corner and has become successful with many movies under her YN Productions. She now looks back on the past and all she sees is positivity.

"I've had my own fair share of the craziness in the industry but look at me now, I'm here and I'm loving it."

For Yvonne, the main motivations for holding onto her production house is her passion and quest to give more opportunities to the youth, create employment, and make money on top.

"I doing this because I have the passion for the industry, I want to give the younger ones the platform, I want to make money, I want to create employment, and I want to see Ghanaian content get out there."

