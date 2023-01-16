Celebrated Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye celebrated her birthday on January 17, 2023

To mark her birthday, YEN.com.gh has put together some memorable family videos of the lovable actress

From travelling abroad to family photos, Mrs Badu-Ntiamoah truly has a beautiful family

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye turned 32 years on January 17, 2023, and to mark her special day, YEN.com.gh has compiled lovely family moments of the prolific actress.

Tracey Boakye and her beautiful family spending life abroad. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

1. Tracey Boakye and her family playing games in the United States of America

In the video below, Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband Frank Badu-Ntiamoah flew their children to the States to enjoy some good family time.

They were captured playing games at an indoor game centre, and they looked happy as they had a great time together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

2. Adorable family moments in the U.S

In this video, Mrs Badu-Ntiamoah was spotted throwing gravity balloons with her family. She flaunted her lavish lifestyle as she dripped in stylish Fendy outfits.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she hinted that being able to travel outside of Ghana with her family to explore different countries and cultures was what she prayed for.

In the caption she wrote;

The Best Life I Prayed For , IS HERE TODAY. #richfamily #bossylife #thiermadam #bosslady

3. Gorgeous family Christmas photo

In December 2022, the Badu-Ntiamoahs together with their housemaid took a family photo rocking matching Christmas pyjamas as they beamed with smiles in the photos.

4. Tracey Boakye and her lovely kids

One thing about Tracey Boakye is that she always makes time for her children even though acting and producing films take up a large portion of her time.

In this video, she was captured in the backseat of her car as she shared a memorable moment with her lovely kids; her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya and daughter Akua Boakye.

5. Tracey Boakye travels the world with her kids and housemaid

Tracey Boakye and her adorable kids and their housemaid were spotted taking a boat cruise abroad.

Tracey Boakye referred to herself as a proud mother as she has been able to achieve her dream of being able to travel to various countries with her family.

Tracey Boakye And Hubby Frank Bady Ntiamoah Drop Christmas Photos Rocking Pyjamas And Xmas Hats

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah have shared lovely photos as they celebrate the Christmas holidays.

They were spotted rocking matching pyjama sets. They wore the same trousers and long sleeves sweatshirt in the photos.

To add some Christmas fever element to their entire look, they wore a Christmas hat. Tracey's hat was in the colour blue and red while that of Frank was in the colour red and white.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh