Yvonne Nelson and Akuapem Polo, in an interview with Original TV, reacted to Yaw Dabo's claim that folks who spend even an hour watching movies are lazy

The actress said Yaw Dabo was probably not in the right frame of mind and did not think about the question deeply

Akuapem Poloo agreed with Yvonne Nelson and expressed her anger about Yaw Dabo's statement

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson and Akuapem Poloo have responded to a recent statement made by actor Yaw Dabo, in which he referred to people who watch movies for even an hour as lazy.

Yvonne Nelson And Akuapem Polo Bash Yaw Dabo Photo Source: Yvonne Nelson, Samuel Dabo

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Original TV, Yvonne stated that she believed Dabo was not thinking straight when he made the controversial statement. Poloo, who was also a guest on the show, agreed with Yvonne's sentiments and added that what the actor said was not right.

Yaw Dabo, known for his roles in numerous Ghanaian movies, made the statement during a recent interview with Saddick Adams. He suggested that watching movies for even an hour was a waste of time and that it indicated a lack of ambition and drive in individuals.

Yvonne Nelson, who is one of the most respected actresses in Ghana, took issue with Dabo's comments, pointing out that movies play an important role in entertaining and educating people.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She noted that many individuals use movies as a form of escapism and that there is nothing inherently lazy about enjoying a good film. The actress asked if people take Yaw Dabo seriously and expressed surprise at the thought of Ghanaians taking Dabo seriously. Akuapem Poloo was also furious at Dabo and mentioned that his statement was an unfortunate one.

Yvonne Nelson added that she believed Yaw Dabo's comments were probably an attempt to seek attention. She suggested that the actor might have made the statement to generate controversy and get people talking about him and that his comments were not rooted in a genuine concern for the well-being of others.

Archipalago Tells Yaw Dabo To Apologize To Ghanaians

In a related story, Archipalgo met Yaw Dabo at The Kotoka International Airpot and demanded that the Kumawood actor apologize to Ghanaians for an utterance he made.

Dabo, in a previous interview with Saddick Adams, said folks who spend even an hour watching movies are lazy.

The statement attracted a lot of backlash from Ghanaians as they were not pleased with Dabo's utterances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh