Achipalgo met Yaw Dabo at The Kotoka International Airpot and demanded that the Kumawood actor apologize to Ghanaians for an utterance he made

Dabo, in a previous interview with Saddick Adams, said folks who spend even an hour watching movies are lazy

The statement attracted a lot of backlash from Ghanaians as they were not pleased with Dabo's utterances

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Archipalago, in the video, confronted Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, for his recent comments about movie watchers that caused controversy.

Archipalago Meets Yaw Dabo At The Airport; Forces Him To Apologize To Ghanaians Photo Source: Samuel_dabo

Source: Facebook

He met the actor at the Kotoka International Airport and addressed the issue. Dabo referred to those who spend even an hour watching movies as lazy, sparking backlash from fans and entertainment industry members.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment with the actor's remarks, calling them insensitive and disrespectful. The comments also ignited a broader conversation about respecting and supporting the movie industry. Folks felt statements like Dabo's could pose havoc on the industry's growth.

In the video posted on TikTok, Archipalago stated that Yaw Dabo's comments were unacceptable and that he needed to take responsibility for his words. He also emphasized that Dabo's utterances had the potential to damage his image as an actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many people supported Archipalago's call for an apology, believing that Yaw Dabo's comments were unacceptable and that an apology would not be out of place. Yaw Dabo apologized and accepted his flaw. He mentioned that he was only human and susceptible to faltering.

Ghanaians React To Yaw Dabo's Apology

Omanhene Kwaku Nyame wrote:

Apology well accepted

Daakyehene commented:

The boy is smart & hv sense oo . Apology Accepted bro

Amgkisses1 wrote:

very humble ,he speak sense we all make mistakes kindly forgive him life goes on..

Prince Addo796 also reacted:

aww yaw good to hear that from you

Yaw Dabo Gets Sammy Kuffour To Coach Players From His Academy; Their Demeanour Raises Concern

In another story, Yaw Dabo took players from his academy to the East Legon Executive Fitness Club to train and got Ghanaian football legend, Sammy Kuffour, to coach and give them tips.

Yaw Dabo and Sammy Kuffour went hard on the boys as they felt they were not putting in enough effort on the pitch.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, and netizens were not too pleased with the demeanour of Yaw Dabo's players and felt they were too pompous.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh