Celebrated Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win promoted the song of an upcoming artiste, Unkle Tee, in a lovely video

In the video, they were seen shirtless as they flaunted their well-defined abs while dancing and singling along to Unkle Tee's yet-to-be-released song

Many people took to the comment section to hail Lil Win for promoting rising Ghanaian musicians while others jokingly talked about his abs

Kumawood actor Lil Win was seen jamming to a new banger by an upcoming artiste called Unkle Tee in a new video.

Lil Win (right) and upcoming artiste Unkle Tee (left). Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win and Unkle Tee perform a new song shirtless

The shared a video of himself and the rising artiste jamming to an unreleased song of the latter.

Showing off their well-defined abs, they sang the lyrics of the song word for word.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Lil Win noted that the song will be released on May 28, 2023, on all streaming platforms.

The Kumawood actor pleaded with his fans to 'blow' the song by using the audio, dancing to it and sharing it on their personal social media pages.

"This guy @its_unkle_tee must break through with this song," he wrote on Instagram.

Below is the video of Lil Win and Unkle Tee jamming to a song without their shirts.

Ghanaians hail Lil Win for promoting upcoming artistes on his page

Many people applauded Lil Win for using his huge following to promote rising creatives in the country.

Others also pleaded with him to visit their pages to listen to their songs and help them promote it.

mcdrills.xx said:

Lil win is really doing his best for the youth.

disskhidmusic commented:

I know I’m not a star but use just 49secs of your time to check my new freestyle I made.

derrick.pleven stated:

But honestly, u can't hate Lil Win. This guy has a pure heart of even promoting underground artistes. I love him.

akuawonder1 said:

Sorry, people who don't have six packs

rich_level6 commented:

Thank you lilwin

its_unkle_tee remarked:

God bless you @officiallilwin ❤️

agyekum_levels said:

God bless you Godfather @officiallilwin for pushing the youth ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh