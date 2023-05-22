Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared an adorable video of his daughter, who is about five months, after announcing her birth in December 2022

In the adorable video, the little girl was seen enjoying the music her dad was playing for her as she wiggled her hands and feet

Many people are of the view that she has a striking resemblance to her mother

Kumawood actor Lil Win shared an adorable video of his daughter as many Ghanaians on social media admired her beauty.

Lil Win flaunts daughter in video

Talented YouTuber and musician Lil Win shared the adorable video on his verified Instagram page.

The little girl, whose name has not been revealed yet, was lying on her back and wiggling her hands and feet in the air as her dad played Stonebwoy's "Into The Future."

Lil Win noted in his caption that the little girl is dear to his heart, as he referred to her as "my baby girl". He wrote:

That’s my baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

The video comes about five months after he announced her birth on social media, which was on December 14, 2022.

Below is the adorable video of Lil Win's daughter:

People gush over Lil Win's adorable daughter

Many of Lil Win's fervent followers admired how beautifully the little princess is growing.

They filled the comment section with lovely messages as they claimed she has a striking resemblance to her mother.

eno_barony said:

She is so pretty

a_sefah stated:

Am very happy she resembles her mom.

elizabethoppong3 remarked:

She is pretty and looks like her mum

ahoufe_afia_nurse commented:

I am so happy she doesn’t look like you Kojo lol ur too handsome

shezkayla18204 added:

She lucky ooooo God bless her mummy for u

achiaa40 reacted:

Awwwww the only girl among boys, princess you are looking lovely

ampofowaa1 wrote:

The only princess

coded_dc10 posted:

The pretty don't resemble u kraa

Lil Win Welcomes Daughter After Seven Boys, News Excites Many Fans

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Lil Win welcomed his first daughter with his recently wedded wife, Maame Serwaa.

The news was announced by popular celebrity blogger Zionfelix on his official verified Instagram page.

According to Zionfelix, Maame Serwaa delivered the baby in the United States of America on December 14, 2022. He hinted that the Kumawood actor now has seven lovely boys and a beautiful girl.

Source: YEN.com.gh