Kumawood actor Lil Win and actress Korkor Afia Schwar were spotted shooting a skit based on actress Yvonne Nelson's book

The skit is based on the relationship between Yvonne Nelson and rapper Sarkodie when he left her to her fate to get rid of the baby

Many people said the skit made them laugh, while others advised Sarkodie's wife, Tracy, in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor Lil Win and curvaceous actress Korkor Afia Schwar were captured in a skit based on a portion of actress Yvonne Nelson's newly released book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Lil Win and Korkor Afia Schwar in a skit. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Detials of Lil Win and Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger skit

In the video, Afia is seen getting out of the car and waiting on Lil Win, who played the role of Dr Koomson, to approach her.

When he got closer to her, he showered compliments on her to ease her temper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She was not pleased that Dr Koomson had been featured in Yvonne Nelson's memoir and that he was rapper Sarkodie, who impregnated Miss Nelson and left her to her fate to abort it.

Holding onto the Kumawood actor's shirt, she said she was not happy and would seek a divorce.

Below is the skit by Lil Win and Korkor Afia Schwar based on Yvonne Nelson's book.

Ghanaians react to a skit of Lil Win and Korkor Afia Schwar

Many people shared their views, commenting with many laughing emojis to express how the video made them laugh.

Others also commended Korkor Afia Schwar's acting skills as they highlighted Lil Win's look.

Since the skit was based on Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson's relationship, others advised the rapper's wife in the comment section.

barima_lelee1 said:

By this time, Tracy is giving it to Sark wotowoto

biney_boy said:

Lil Win your name can't appear in that book

afrifavera stated:

The bum dey make the car dey move sef ehuoooo

cliffordaddo16 stated:

Ei you people... unless you no hear

iamedem.11 stated:

Dr. Koomson annya aban amani3

usmankaku commented:

Tracy should leave Sark now make he enter studio... now we dey use wanna profession to respond to issues

ahye_creatives said:

Na ne wife dey beat am

de_poundzz commented:

sister Korkor pleaassse

ephya22 said:

Asem b3n koraa nie

Lil Win reacts to Yvonne Nelson's book

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win shared his views about Yvonne Nelson's new book.

He shared a piece of advice with the talented actress and author. People laughed in the comment section as he struggled to read a note Yvonne Nelson wrote for Fred Nuamah in the book.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh