Kumawood actor and comedian Lil Win flaunted his two lovely sons in a video as they looked all grown up.

Lil Win's sons flaunt haircut in video

Talented actor and comedian Lil Win shared an adorable video of his two sons showing off their haircuts.

In the video, his wife, Maame Serwaa, was seen directing the little boys one after the other by holding their heads and turning them to show off their haircuts.

The actor wrote a touching caption under the post and noted that he truly misses his little boys.

Lil Win added several prayer hand emojis and red heart emojis to express how much he prays for them and loves them dearly.

"I really miss my baby boys too much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Lil Win wrote on Instagram.

Below is a video of Lil Win's sons flaunting their haircuts.

Ghanaians react to video of Lil Win's sons showing off their looks

Many people talked about the boys taking after their mother's fair complexion, while others requested a DNA test to be conducted since the children did not resemble their father.

Many others filled the comment section with love emojis and Father's Day wishes.

yawminkah said:

DNA required

raymond__es remarked:

How you take get white boys?

nanaakua_official commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy father's day bro

feliciadzidzormensah9119 said:

Happy Father's day

