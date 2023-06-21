Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson made her first public appearance after her explosive memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson causes a frenzy online

Dressed in black, she met many of her fans and signed their copies of the memoir and took pictures with them

Many people on social media gushed over how stunning she looked, while others admired her bravery

Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson made her first public appearance on June 21, 2023, after she launched her explosive memoir on June 18, 2023.

Yvonne Nelson signs book of fans

Yvonne Nelson met many of her fans at Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall to sign their copies of her memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson'.

Many of them got the actress to write a personal note for them in the book and even got take a selfie with her.

Yvonne Nelson's outfit

The talented actress and filmmaker rocked a long-sleeved dress that had both sides around the waist cut out. She rocked cornrows and carried a mini black bag with her.

Below is a video of Yvonne Nelson's arrival at the book signing.

Below is the video of the Country Director of Silverbird Cinemas Ghana, Funmi Onuma, welcoming Yvonne Nelson with a bouquet of flowers.

Below is a carousel post of pictures of Yvonne Nelson meeting fans and signing their copies of 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson'.

Ghanaians share their views on seeing Yvonne Nelson for the first time after explosive memoir

Many people were surprised Ghanaians love to read as many trooped in to grab their copies of the memoir.

Others also admired Yvonne Nelson's bravery as others gushed over how beautiful she looked.

See selected comments below:

sir_austine__ stated:

Make I hear from today anybody e go talk say them no dey like reading

ambitious_worldbeauty opined:

She is looking more young and fabulous ankasaa the woman king

wuze_wuze said:

Sitting pretty. YN too fine and she is always very simple with her looks.

amapat169 commented:

I just admire your strength, keep going, don’t let the negativity stop you, u are going places, I will order your book, we need people like u in Ghana

ghananews_1 said:

She won drop part two anaa

thewinnebaguy remarked:

Like joke like joke she fine oo

Yvonne Nelson's book tops charts on Amazon Books

Earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne Nelson announced that her newly released book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, was topping the charts on Amazon Books.

The news got many people excited as they commended her for her bravery and vulnerability.

