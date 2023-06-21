Afia Schwarzenegger has called out Yvonne Nelson for being vulnerable in her newly released memoir

She stated that it was childish of Yvonne Nelson to have washed her dirty laundry in public through her book

Afia Schwar's comments sparked diverse opinions from her fans on social media

Comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at actress Yvonne Nelson for washing her dirty linen in public with her explosive memoir.

This comes at the back of Yvonne Nelson releasing a memoir on June 18, 2023.

Afia Schwarzenegger calls out Yvonne Nelson on social media

A few days after Yvonne Nelson released her explosive book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, many people have shared their views on the stories she shared.

New to join the numerous voices is Afia Schwarzenegger, who was unhappy with Yvonne Nelson's vulnerability.

In the book, the author and actress spoke about aborting Sarkodie's baby, the relationship between her estranged mother, and finding her father, among other issues.

According to the controversial comedienne, the openness and vulnerability she demonstrated in the book cannot be termed as boldness but rather of childish behaviour.

"Those applauding you today will remind your daughter who her grandmother is. Beware of the things you do when you have a daughter. I pray for you for strength the day your daughter will question you about your book," a part of the long statement she wrote on Instagram.

She then ended her statement by advising children to respect their parents regardless of the situation.

Below is Afia Schwarzenegger's take on Yvonne Nelson's recently released memoir.

Ghanaians share diverse opinions on afia Schwar's opinions on Yvonne Nelson's book

Many people had different opinions on Afia Schwar's feedback on what she knew about Yvonne Nelson's book.

pa_tience6436 remarked:

It's ur opinion, keep it to yourself. She owns her life aside God and that is how she chose to free her spirit. What can u do about it?

addey_dede_ stated:

Hmm today afia said something that touch my heart,(respect your mother no matter the situation cos you yourself have had your fair share of bad relationships) I will never forget this

wavycollections1 said:

Nah I think you shouldn’t tell a grown woman how to cry. You never know how hard it has been for her all these years bottling up those things alone.

helina1328 stated:

This text has broken my heart , I pray none of my children I give birth to don't disgrace me like this, no matter the mistakes I make, hmm

piesieesther exclaimed:

Yehowa

_blackskingirl19_ stated:

Everyone has flaws, should anyone judge you I’m sure you will not be clean as she is. That’s your opinion though, you ain’t wrong .

debyzbeautylounge remarked:

Why don’t you read the whole pages in the book? You can’t just base on a few pages and judge someone wrongly moreover Uve done worst #no one is perfect

sadiscocafetalero said:

We were here when u called Becca's mother names.@beccafrica what did she call your mother again??? It is not for you to fight for Tonto.let her come n do her fight herself

music_alexandr said:

Hmmm 3y3 as3mooo whichever way Yvonne I believe is free now and this will pave way for healing....u never know may be her mom read the book before it was published and she might be telling her story through @yvonnenelsongh

