Abena Korkor Hints At Releasing A Book After Yvonne Nelson Went Viral With Hers, Video Emerges
- Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor has responded to her many fans who are hoping she releases a memoir just like actress Yvonne Nelson had done
- Sharing a video of her response on Snapchat, she noted that it would be possible if her fans shared their ideas with her management
- Many others rallied their support behind her, while others said they already knew what the book would be about, hence there will be no need to buy it
Ghanaian internet sensation Abena Korkor has hinted at writing a book, days after actress Yvonne Nelson released her memoir titled, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.
Abena Korkor talks about releasing her memoir
In a Q&A session on her Snapchat account, a fan asked Abena Korkor whether she would be following in the steps of Yvonne Nelson in releasing a memoir.
In her video response, she acknowledged the request by many of her fans to write a memoir.
However, Abena Korkor stated that it would only be possible if people came and saw her management and share their ideas with them.
Below is a video of Abena Korkor sharing her thoughts on writing a memoir.
Ghanaians share their views on Abena Korkor's intentions of writing a memoir
People who took to the comment section noted that they had a fair idea of what the book would entail since she went viral on a number of occasions for the men she had allegedly had an affair with.
Others also noted that they support her and are waiting in anticipation of when the book would be launched.
rshad.101 commented:
I Am Not Yvonne Nelson: Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has released a movie about her memoir, Ghanaians admire her confidence
If you like release 20 books we know you are bomb
yoomley_ningoyo said:
Small play we dey play he should coman see management ebeeeiii sister
afiakube remarked:
Her book will be more than 156 pages
frank_abeeto said:
We know what’s in her book already no need to write
solaceboatengasantewaa stated:
E don cast
ii_ssah said:
YN go bring problem oo
brahadams remarked:
We dey wait
foreverzita_ said:
We won’t buy
Abena Korkor causes stir with sultry yoga moves
In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor was seen flaunting her curves in tight leggings and a sports bra as she flaunted her yoga moves.
Many people online noted that she had lost weight after months of being away from social media.
