Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor has responded to her many fans who are hoping she releases a memoir just like actress Yvonne Nelson had done

Sharing a video of her response on Snapchat, she noted that it would be possible if her fans shared their ideas with her management

Many others rallied their support behind her, while others said they already knew what the book would be about, hence there will be no need to buy it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian internet sensation Abena Korkor has hinted at writing a book, days after actress Yvonne Nelson released her memoir titled, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Abena Korkor (right) and Yvonne Nelson (left) in photos. Image Credit: @ghhyper1 and @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Abena Korkor talks about releasing her memoir

In a Q&A session on her Snapchat account, a fan asked Abena Korkor whether she would be following in the steps of Yvonne Nelson in releasing a memoir.

In her video response, she acknowledged the request by many of her fans to write a memoir.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, Abena Korkor stated that it would only be possible if people came and saw her management and share their ideas with them.

Below is a video of Abena Korkor sharing her thoughts on writing a memoir.

Ghanaians share their views on Abena Korkor's intentions of writing a memoir

People who took to the comment section noted that they had a fair idea of what the book would entail since she went viral on a number of occasions for the men she had allegedly had an affair with.

Others also noted that they support her and are waiting in anticipation of when the book would be launched.

rshad.101 commented:

If you like release 20 books we know you are bomb

yoomley_ningoyo said:

Small play we dey play he should coman see management ebeeeiii sister

afiakube remarked:

Her book will be more than 156 pages

frank_abeeto said:

We know what’s in her book already no need to write

solaceboatengasantewaa stated:

E don cast

ii_ssah said:

YN go bring problem oo

brahadams remarked:

We dey wait

foreverzita_ said:

We won’t buy

Abena Korkor causes stir with sultry yoga moves

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor was seen flaunting her curves in tight leggings and a sports bra as she flaunted her yoga moves.

Many people online noted that she had lost weight after months of being away from social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh