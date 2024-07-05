Ghanaian musician Collins Kay composed a song for actor Lil Win about the constant criticisms he has faced regarding the loss of the 3-year-old boy who died in an accident

The fan pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive him as he talked about the aftermath of the accident in the song

Many people in the comments shared motivational words for Lil Win, who was also recovering from the accident

Ghanaian musician Collins Kay Kukuban has produced a new emotional song about the ghastly accident Kumawood actor Lil Win was involved in that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy and injured a few others.

Lil Win's fan composed a song for him

In the song, Collins pleaded with Ghanaians who have attacked Lil Win over the loss of the three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, to forgive him from the bottom of their hearts.

The man in the song noted that bad things do happen to anyone and that it could not be true that the movie producer of A Country Called Ghana intentionally ended the life of Nana Yaw.

Speaking about the criticisms Lil Win has faced since the accident and the loss of the little boy, the man said sometimes he fears for the life of the actor and even his mother.

Lil Win shared the video of Collins Kay on his Instagram page and reacted to it with emojis that express sadness and hope.

Below is the video of the song Lil Win's fan made for him regarding the ghastly accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy:

Reactions to the emotional song

Below are the reactions to the emotional song a fan composed for Lil Win over the constant criticisms of the 3-year-old boy who passed on in the accident he was involved in at Kumasi:

esquire_hefmod said:

This situation tells us that the people you smile to sometimes will come after you in your dark times. Indeed, Ghanaians are our own enemies, ampa, but it is portrayed as if we love you.

apostle_max_design said:

People are attacking you not because you killed the child intentionally. Accidents can happen to anyone no matter how carefully you drive.

emmanigh said:

Kojo you are forgiven long time. The LORD himself has forgiven you already

stepran_shopuk said:

This song has said it all. It wasn’t intentional. RIP little one

kojo_billions1 said:

Yes, accidents are inevitable and can happen to anyone, but reckless driving is intentional and nobody hates you. Stop the emotional blackmail!!!

munerabaidoo said:

People are acting like they didn't see the two cars in a serious crash... and it could have ended everyone's lives...but they want to downplay the situation....Kwadjo Nkansah, don't be sad...let this encourage you to pray more.....

munerabaidoo said:

Love you Lilwin...stay strong.

