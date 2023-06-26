Actress Jackie Appiah was spotted exercising at the wellness festival organised by Akufo-Addo's daughter Valerie Oba

She was slaying in lavender gym wear, a bob wig, makeup and jewellery

Many people applauded her for living a healthy life, while others were concerned with the makeup she wore to exercise

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress Jackie Appiah was spotted exercising with President Akufo-Addo's daughter Valerie Oba at her wellness seminar.

The event was organised by R&R Luxury and R&R Luxury Wellness Festival, which are businesses owned by Valerie Oba.

Jackie Appiah works out in a video. Image Credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah flaunts curves in gym wear

For the wellness seminar, Jackie Appiah wore stretchy lavender shorts that hugged her curves and accentuated them. She paired the shorts with a matching crop top.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

To complete her look, the talented actress wore purple sneakers and white socks and accessorised with gold bracelets and a wristwatch.

The Things We Do For Love star looked radiant in makeup and her bob wig.

Jackie Appiah exercises at a wellness seminar

In the video she posted on her Instagram page, she was seen following the instructor's steps.

At one point, Jackie Appiah gave up and slept on the yoga mat as she rested her chin on her palms and watched others exercise.

Below is a video of Jackie Appiah working out with a group of ladies.

Ghanaians admire Jackie Appiah's outfit and enthusiasm to live a healthy lifestyle

Many people admired how stunning Jackie Appiah looked even during her workout, while many were concerned about why she wore makeup.

Others also applauded her and some claimed she did not exercise at all since they did not see any sweat on her face.

abenasikadua stated:

You’re not sweating ma, what kind of workout bi this wey no dey make person sweat

obaa_yaablinks commented:

Mummy you were only talking videos ooosexy mama

hanneminecine said:

Workout on makeup? Just wow

celebritystyle_boutique commented:

Your caption is speaking to me ☹️ I know

dr_muhsin9 said:

Workout, And, You're Glowing Like This?!

shamaalibaba stated:

Enviable legs Lady J❤️❤️

happy_fuego remarked:

This woman Jesoozzzz❤️❤️

ovieonos__realtor said:

Jackie looking all beautiful as always ❤️

Jackie Appiah's priceless reaction as she sees Kalsoume Sinare in jeans at church emerges

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah was surprised when she saw her fellow actress Kalsoume Sinare slaying in jeans at church.

The video got many people laughing hard as they admired her reaction.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh