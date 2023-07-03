Actresses Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown were spotted featuring in a movie together for the first time

The movie is titled Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana and it premieres in July 2023

Many people were excited to see the two actresses work together, as they shared their expectations for the movie

Ghanaian actresses Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown have been featured in an upcoming movie titled Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana.

Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown on the set of Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana

With excitement, Nana Ama McBrown shared that this was the first time she and Nadia Buari have worked together on a movie.

Writer and director of the movie, Anwar Jamison, noted that he was privileged to have the two actresses whom he referred to as 'giants' in the Ghanaian movie industry, feature in the movie.

In the video, the two actresses were seen holding hands and beaming with smiles as Anwar Jamison shared how he was able to get the two to feature in his movie.

The movie is set to premiere in July 2023 at the Silverbird Cinemas and at the Royal View Cinema.

Nana Ama McBrown and Nadia Buari in a behind-the-scenes video of Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana.

Ghanaians share expectations of the movie after seeing Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown on the set

Many Ghanaians, after watching the video, noticed that Mrs McBrown Mensah's accent had changed.

Others also showed their admiration for the two talented actresses as they gushed over their looks.

daluches__abena said:

Nana’s accent has changed

afia1604 stated:

Awwww my evergreen McBrown that❤️❤️❤️❤️ and my beautiful Nadia❤️

officialafiansempii remarked:

McBrown is the market now wow

_magmeg said:

My beautiful Nadia ❤️

joyousashanti stated:

We love them ❤️❤️❤️❤️

joyousashanti remarked:

We just can’t wait

kimirald_glam said:

Nana's dress ❤️

amponsahrachel53 commented:

I can't wait

