John Emeka Okpara, in an interview, expressed his disappointment with the conduct of some Ghanaian actors

The Nigerian movie producer shared some Ghanaian actors took money from him but failed to promote movies

Okpara stated he would cast social media influencers instead of Ghanaian actors in his future film projects

Nigerian movie producer John Emeka Okpara has criticised some Ghanaian actors for failing to promote their movies on social media platforms.

Nigerian producer Joseph Emeka Okpara blasts Ghanaian actors for not promoting a movie after collecting their money. Photo source: John Emeka Okpara

Source: Facebook

Nigerian producer blasts Ghanaian actors

In a recent interview with Dr Shine on Hitz FM, John Emeka Okpara expressed his disappointment with some Ghanaian actors he recently cast in a movie.

The producer shared that most of the lead cast from his I Was Here movie, which stars Nadia Buari and Majid Michel and will be premiered on October 18, were paid to promote the film on different platforms, but they failed to do so.

"After collecting their money, we shot a beautiful film. Now, it is time for the movie to be promoted so that their fans, family and whoever follows them will come to the cinema and watch the film. They are not promoting the film."

John Emeka Okpara noted that he had also booked several appearances for the actors on major media outlets, but they gave excuses and opted out.

He said the cast's failure to promote the movie would affect his finances, as he could not recoup the money he invested into its production.

The Ghana-based Nigerian producer said he had received several calls from other actors who criticised him for not casting them in the movie.

Okpara said he would stop engaging Ghanaian actors for future projects. He added that he would instead cast social media influencers and TikTokers who would constantly promote the movie on their platforms.

Watch the videos below:

Kwaku Manu features kids in new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu featured his four children in an upcoming movie titled Single Father, releasing soon.

The movie, set to premiere on YouTube and directed by Richard N. Appiah, also stars Ghana's Prince David Osei and Jeneral Ntatia.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh