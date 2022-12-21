Ghanaian Actress Joselyn Dumas Flaunts Voluptuous Figure As She Dazzles In White Corseted Dress
- Ghanaian actress and style influencer Joselyn Dumas has revealed the official white dress for Christmas events
- The award-winning actress with voluptuous curves looked elegant in the beautiful ensemble that hid her famous figure
- Joselyn Dumas is one of the few actresses who models for top fashion brands such as clothing, jewelry, and wigs
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has shared the official white dress style inspiration for curvy women. The voluptuous style influencer is looking dashing in a white flare dress by one of the top womenswear brands in Ghana.
The white corseted dress has visible bra cups, pleated organza, and see-through puff sleeves. The flared dress can be worn to any all-white party this festive season and new year church services.
Joselyn Dumas wore a lustrous black hairstyle styled with a pink fascinator as the hair cascaded around her shoulders.
The forty-two-year-old style icon styled her look with white elegant high heels as she posed beautifully for the camera.
Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's white dress
delorispersia
Love dem shoes
judithdede1
Gorgeous as always
nanaafuakyem
Pretty Ms Dumas!!!
o.c.kingsley
Complement of the season
kobby.x
You want to responds to ur fans you will be tired soon because I want some black colours
jemappellechandon
Merry Christmas in advance Beautiful.
estherafricabindang
Mi ghanesa
akua_dollarzz
Absolutely stunning joseeeeeyyyyyyyyy go gallll
oscarozigbu
Disney princess
praisegod_chukwudimma_okolo
Pretty in white ❄️
mohd.bello.988
You looks enchanting
preetyofficer
Definition of Natural Beauty ❤️❤️
nish_fafa
Wow you look stunning dear and outstanding❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
