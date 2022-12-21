Ghanaian actress and style influencer Joselyn Dumas has revealed the official white dress for Christmas events

The award-winning actress with voluptuous curves looked elegant in the beautiful ensemble that hid her famous figure

Joselyn Dumas is one of the few actresses who models for top fashion brands such as clothing, jewelry, and wigs

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has shared the official white dress style inspiration for curvy women. The voluptuous style influencer is looking dashing in a white flare dress by one of the top womenswear brands in Ghana.

The white corseted dress has visible bra cups, pleated organza, and see-through puff sleeves. The flared dress can be worn to any all-white party this festive season and new year church services.

Joselyn Dumas looks gorgeous in custom-made dresses. source: @joselyndumas

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Joselyn Dumas wore a lustrous black hairstyle styled with a pink fascinator as the hair cascaded around her shoulders.

The forty-two-year-old style icon styled her look with white elegant high heels as she posed beautifully for the camera.

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's white dress

delorispersia

Love dem shoes

judithdede1

Gorgeous as always

nanaafuakyem

Pretty Ms Dumas!!!

o.c.kingsley

Complement of the season

kobby.x

You want to responds to ur fans you will be tired soon because I want some black colours

jemappellechandon

Merry Christmas in advance Beautiful.

estherafricabindang

Mi ghanesa

akua_dollarzz

Absolutely stunning joseeeeeyyyyyyyyy go gallll

oscarozigbu

Disney princess

praisegod_chukwudimma_okolo

Pretty in white ‍❄️

mohd.bello.988

You looks enchanting

preetyofficer

Definition of Natural Beauty ❤️❤️

nish_fafa

Wow you look stunning dear and outstanding❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

5 Times Ghanaian Actress Joselyn Dumas Gave Us Different Looks With Expensive Hairstyles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, one of the rare actresses with an astonishing range of hairstyles.

The multiple award-winning actresses and her talented stylists are always willing to share advice with us on how to pick the ideal wig, color, and style to complement any outfit.

Every time Joselyn Dumas shows out at a red-carpet event in Ghana and elsewhere, she is consistently one of the most stylish celebs there.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh