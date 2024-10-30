Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo had many University of Ghana students excited when he shared plans of how he was going to make their return to campus easy

He shared a flier that had details of buses stationed at vantage points in other regions to transport students safely back to campus

Many people were impressed with the initiative as they noted that he would win in the December 2024 elections

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has organised buses for University of Ghana students as the next semester's reopening date approaches.

John Dumelo organises free buses for University of Ghana students. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo organises busses for UG students

John Dumelo shared a poster detailing how students in various regions across the country could catch the bus and return to campus.

The moving-in day will be Saturday, November 2, 2024, and the meeting spots will be Prempeh in Kumasi, Tarkoradi Mall in Tarkodadi, Saka Saka Park in Tamale and Ho Main Station in Ho.

In a lovely message to the Legon students, Mr Dumelo, contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, noted that he wanted to bring the students back to campus safety.

He emphasised that they would not have to pay any transportation fees since it was free.

"Dear Legon students, let me bring you back to campus safely and absolutely free. I know it’s been a long holiday. #idey4u"

Details of the free buses.

Reactions to John Dumelo's post

Many people in the comment section applauded Mr Dumelo for the initiative, while others, impressed by his hard work, talked about him winning the elections by a landslide in December 2024.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@RichDhelhi said:

"@johndumelo indeed you’re doing some magic and selfless work for your constituents… You’re the next MP ✅. Your resilience is what keeps you going, don’t stop ✋. The glory is here !!!"

@ismaila_kalusha said:

"You are winning, and nothing can stop it"

@KojoHamilton said:

"Eii so we Accra folks what are doing fr us? How do we commute to campus. Lol 🙈🤣... Bless u tho"

@PHDcounselor said:

"Hon when we were going you left we the wa people. Coming too you’ve still left us out. You de) send me lorry fare"

John Dumelo donates to GIMPA

YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo donated streetlights and motorbikes to GIMPA management on October 4, 2024.

He shared pictures on his social media pages and spoke about the importance of providing security to the institution.

Many people commended him for the sterling work he has been doing in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh