Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin and her best friend Shaline melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when they posed together in pictures.

Nana Ama McBrown, her daughter Baby Maxin and her bestie Shaline dazzle in photos. Image Credit: @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin and her best friend Shaline pose in pictures

In a carousel post Nana Ama McBrown posted on Baby Maxin's Instagram page, she, her daughter and her best friend were clad in white.

They were seated on a blue velvet couch while each of them beamed with smiles.

In the other photos, Baby Maxin and her best friend took pictures without McBrown, which got many people talking about them looking like twins.

Baby Maxin and Shaline's outfits were styled the same, and they wore the same headpiece and sandals.

Below is a carousel post of Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin and her best friend, Shaline, clad in white.

Cute pictures of Baby Maxin and her best friend generates reactions

Many people on social media spoke about the striking resemblance between Baby Maxin and her best friend, Shaline.

Others also talked about how adorable they looked in the pictures.

iamamamcbrown, Baby Maxin's mother, commented saying:

my babies #Brimm

parecious_pearl stated:

They look so pretty and they kind of resemble each other

blessedshaz remarked:

They look like each other a lot

sika.afia said:

Striking resemblance ❤️❤️❤️ beautiful together ❤️

uju_abundance remarked:

Are they twins? The resemblance is much papa

empress.bel.1 commented:

Looking at the last slide, they really look alike ❤️

_abi.pee said:

Cute lil besties...they're like twins

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin dance in video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin warmed many hearts online when a video of them dancing dropped.

Clad in yellow, they were spotted on the photoshoot setup of The Empress' 46th birthday as they danced joyfully while holding hands.

Source: YEN.com.gh