Nana Ama McBrown's Daughter Baby Maxin And Her Best Friend Twin In White Outfits And Pose In Photos
- Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin and her best friend Shaline posed beautifully in pictures
- All three of them, McBrown, Baby Maxin and Shaline, were clad in white and were all-smiles
- Many people noticed the striking resemblance between Baby Maxin and Shaline and wondered whether they were twins
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin and her best friend Shaline melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when they posed together in pictures.
Baby Maxin and her best friend Shaline pose in pictures
In a carousel post Nana Ama McBrown posted on Baby Maxin's Instagram page, she, her daughter and her best friend were clad in white.
They were seated on a blue velvet couch while each of them beamed with smiles.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
In the other photos, Baby Maxin and her best friend took pictures without McBrown, which got many people talking about them looking like twins.
Baby Maxin and Shaline's outfits were styled the same, and they wore the same headpiece and sandals.
Below is a carousel post of Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin and her best friend, Shaline, clad in white.
Cute pictures of Baby Maxin and her best friend generates reactions
Many people on social media spoke about the striking resemblance between Baby Maxin and her best friend, Shaline.
Others also talked about how adorable they looked in the pictures.
iamamamcbrown, Baby Maxin's mother, commented saying:
my babies #Brimm
parecious_pearl stated:
They look so pretty and they kind of resemble each other
blessedshaz remarked:
They look like each other a lot
sika.afia said:
Striking resemblance ❤️❤️❤️ beautiful together ❤️
uju_abundance remarked:
Are they twins? The resemblance is much papa
empress.bel.1 commented:
Looking at the last slide, they really look alike ❤️
_abi.pee said:
Cute lil besties...they're like twins
Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin dance in video
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin warmed many hearts online when a video of them dancing dropped.
Clad in yellow, they were spotted on the photoshoot setup of The Empress' 46th birthday as they danced joyfully while holding hands.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh