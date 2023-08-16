Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown had the time of her life on her 46th birthday, which she celebrated in Kumasi

A video of her dancing in the dark, while her friends and family used their phone's torchlight to record her dance moves, has surfaced online

Many asked whether ECG took the lights, while others talked about her free-spiritedness

Nana Ama McBrown marked her 46th birthday on August 15, 2023, and as part of the celebrations, she held a private party at her Kumasi residence.

Nana Ama McBrown parties with friends and family on her 46th birthday. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

After her donation exercise at Bekwai Municipal Hospital on her birthday, Nana Ama McBrown held a party at her residence in Kumasi.

She was surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones who joined her in celebrating her special day.

Since there was a power cut, they sang Stonebwoy's Apotheke in the video while McBrown did the viral dance challenge.

Later, her daughter Baby Maxin joined her in dancing, and the cheers got louder.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown celebrating her 46th birthday with family and friends at her Kumasi residence.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nana Ama McBrown partying in the dark

Many of her fans asked whether the lights were taken by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as they saw people using their phone's torchlights in the video.

Others also talked about how free-spirited McBrown is as they wished her a belated happy birthday.

the_realhammonds stated:

I loved it aaaama. I couldn’t hold the laughter when she started scratching the bum. Nana is so free-spirited. We love her so much.

clintontawiah160 said:

Y Light Off anaa?

iamamamcbrownbagh remarked:

Birthday vibes ❤️❤️

maabyna_papabi said:

Free spirit ❤️

sheloves_nana_amamcbrown stated:

@afronitaaa, please when are you starting your dancing lessons... Baby Maxin is waiting

odakkyofficial said:

@iamamamcbrown God Bless you for your kind heart ♥.

mz_adwoa_bhim remarked:

A happy soul❤️❤️ more life empress

afia1604 said:

Give me la!!!!!❤️

