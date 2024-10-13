Actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her son Damien Agyemang's 19th birthday by writing a lovely birthday message and sharing his handsome pictures

In the birthday pictures, Damien wore a GH¢8k Versace Multi-Coloured robe and a GH¢15k Hermès sandals

Many people thronged the comment section to celebrate Damien by leaving birthday wishes and prayers

Actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her son Damien Agyemang's birthday in style on social media, posting handsome pictures and a heartwarming message.

Jackie Appiah celebrates her son Damien Agyemang's birthday. Image Credit: @jackieappiah and @damienagyemang

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah celebrates her son's birthday

Jackie took to her Instagram page to share handsome photos of Damien in a Versace Multi-Coloured Robe and Hermès Chypre Sandals.

The Versace Multi-Coloured robe costs $525 (GH¢8,365.86), and the Hermès Chypre Sandals cost £730 (GH¢15,202.54).

In her lovely birthday message, the Canadian-Ghanaian actress wished her son a happy birthday and referred to him as her amazing son. She noted that watching him grow has been one of the greatest joys in her life.

"Happy birthday to my amazing son! @damienagyemang ❤️ Watching you grow has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

In the second part of her message, she bestowed God's blessings upon Damien's life. She wrote,

"May this year bring you as much happiness and adventure as you bring to those around you. I’m so proud of you. May the Lord continue to protect and bless you, secondly may He grant you all your heart desires and guide you through out your journey in life. I love you!"

Jackie Appiah's birthday message to son.

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's birthday message

Below are the lovely birthday messages from Ghanaian actresses Juliet Ibrahim, Nana Ama McBrown, Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and several others:

iamamamcbrown said:

"Happy Birthday #MOREBLESSINGS ❤️ #BRIMM"

funkejenifaakindele said:

"Happy birthday darling. Wishing you a longer life in good health"

julietibrahim said:

"Happy birthday 🎊"

rechaelokonkwo said:

"Happy birthday to you Champ"

princedavidosei said:

"Blessed birthday Son ❤️🎂🎉"

stacyamoatenggh said:

"Happy birthday son. Seems like yesterday I was carrying you and changing your diaper.😂😂😂😂😂. May God elevate you beyond measure."

nancyblaq said:

"Happy birthday Damien. Keep growing in wisdom and good health 🙌"

Damien's birthday photos.

Jackie Appiah stars in Nigerian hit series

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah announced that she had featured in the upcoming sequel of Jenifa's Diary, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

She shared the exciting promo video on her Instagram page, in which the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa battled it out with the cast of A Tribe Called Judah.

Many people took to the comment section to express their excitement and anticipation for the release date.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh