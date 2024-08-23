Benedicta Gafah, in a trending video, spoke about some of the challenges aspiring actors face in the movie industry

The actress disclosed that most actors do not get any financial gains at the beginning of their careers in the industry

Many of Benedicta Gafah's fans thronged to the comment section to share their opinions

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah opened up about the plight of many new actors in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Benedicta Gafah laments the struggles of aspiring actors in the movie industry. Photo source: @empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah laments aspiring actors' struggles

Benedicta Gafah took to her TikTok page to advise aspiring young actors about the challenges she and her colleagues faced at the beginning of their acting careers.

The actress disclosed that many of her fans on social media have expressed interest in entering the Ghanaian movie industry.

Benedicta Gafah explained that many new movie actors sometimes do not earn any salary for the movie projects they partake in at the beginning of their careers.

According to her, some movie producers and directors believe they are doing upcoming actors favours by casting them in their movies, so they might either pay low salaries or no money.

She said:

"You won't get paid instantly when you start acting. I have gotten to the stage where I am getting paid what I deserve because I have paid my dues. You might end up not getting paid because the person casting you for the movies sees it as a favour he or she is doing for you. Even if they decide to pay you, you will earn something small which won't be enough to take care of yourself."

Benedicta Gafah advised aspiring actors to have other sustainable income streams before entering the movie industry.

She said:

"It is good to follow your passion but before doing so, you need to make sure you have something sustainable that will sustain you and help you generate income."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Benedicta Gafah's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

dannybwoy263 commented:

"Well spoken 🥰 you’ve been a crush since day 1 ❤️."

ephiyarhdollar12 commented:

"But where are the movies u guys shoots plz...where can we find some🙏🙏."

fyneboyloshie commented:

"May u be great always 😩🙏 I really want to join the movie industry."

JONILAR GH commented:

"Reality check ! I agree Sis 🔥."

Maame Kay commented:

"I wish you join the Nigerian industry and please the new movies you people should try the English more."

Source: YEN.com.gh