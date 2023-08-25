The Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Okraku has showed his music and dance side in a video where he was captured

Kurt Okraku was singing and dancing to Black Sherif's 'Oil on my head' word for word to the amazement of many at a party

Several people commented on the video on social media and said he should consider a music career in addition to his football administration

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has showed that he does not only love football but enjoys music too.

At an 80th birthday celebration of an unnamed woman, Kurt Okraku was on the microphone singing and dancing to Black Sherif's 'Oil in my head.'

In the video shared by UTV Ghana on Facebook, Kurt Okraku was wearing a white kaftan as he rapped and danced.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku sang the song word for word and also gave some great dance moves Photo credit: UTV Ghana Source: Facebook

This video is coming at a time when Kurt Okraku has filed his nomination to seek reelection as the president of the GFA.

He and other nominees have undergone vetting, and the Election Committee will make their decision public on August 28.

Watch the video below:

Comments from the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from the social media post. Read them below:

@Yaw Preko said:

He touched GFA and its a blessing mpo nie

@Abdul Rauf Ibn Mohammed wrote:

Such a talented musician in the wrong professionThey should vote him out so he can focus more on his talent.

@Kofi Douglas said:

Mr. George Afriyie can't relate... Show them Mr. President. Ghana Football is in safe hands

@Charles Ampong wrote:

You see this man, what time did he get to think about singing like this? He doesn't think about how to push things for our football clubs only learning how to dress good and singing no future

@Ish Mael said:

Yes entertainment is his talent,but he should have left issues of football for us

@Abdul Hadi Mamudu wrote

Concert nkoaaa Leave this one for Stone n shatta Do d GFA work

@Loys-Abe Ram said:

Time to take his rap game to the next level. Lol Great talent

@Nana Ama Asabea Bediako asked:

So he cannot have fun in peace

@Kofi Osei Nana wrote:

I guess Ghana football is a “Blessing”. Wei!

Stephen Appiah started playing football after skipping school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Ghanaian football legend Stephen Appiah became a professional footballer.

The former Ghana captain recounted that on his way to school one day, a friend asked him to follow him to Salvation Park in exchange for beans.

When he got there, he joined the footballers and that was where someone saw him and spoke to him about professional football.

Stephen Appiah's son trained with Great Olympics

Meanwhile, Appiah's other son Rodney trained with Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Rodney Appiah joined Great Olympics in the 2020/2021 season.

A photo on social media showed Rodney training with other players as they prepared for the season.

