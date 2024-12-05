Oboy Salinko, in an interview, opened up about his financial earnings from his acting gig in the Kumawood movie industry

The comic actor noted that the acting business helped him land commercial advertising and brand ambassadorial deals

Oboy Salinko added that he was able to acquire three plots of land with the money he earned from starring in Ghanaian films

Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko, has opened up about the financial benefits he has gained since he started his acting career in Ghana.

Salinko speaks about acting's financial benefits

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo, Salinko shared that he made significant financial gains from starring in numerous Kumawood movie projects.

The comic actor noted that despite earning some money from acting, the movie business helped him land high-profile brand ambassadorial and TV advertisement deals.

“By God’s grace, I made money from acting in Kumawood movies. Movie acting helped me although the films I shot gave me a certain amount of money. The movies took me to a certain level to the extent that I became a brand ambassador for some people. Till now, I have brand ambassadorial deals and still shoot adverts for some products. I will take money from you before I make any advertisements. They also reach a wide audience when I do it for you.”

Oboy Salinko shared that the movie acting business helped him acquire three plots of land in well-known communities in Kumasi several years ago.

He noted that he bought expensive lands near the Santasi roundabout, as he did not prefer acquiring them in lesser-known areas.

The comic actor said he bought the lands in around 2014 or 2015, and the least expensive one cost him 20K Ghana cedis, while the most expensive one cost him 55K Ghana cedis.

Oboy Salinko added that he planned on building a hospital on one of the lands and gifted another land to his family, with his late mother's name on the documents.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Oboy Salinko's comments on finance

Salinko weds his bride in white wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oboy Salinko married for the second time two years after his first marriage collapsed.

The comic actor wedded his bride Lydia in a big ceremony at the Ascension Methodist Church in Haatso, Accra.

Beautiful moments from Oboy Salinko's second wedding were captured in viral videos that emerged on social media.

