Ras Nene has shared more details of when and which countries in Europe he and his team would be performing in

In October, they would be entertaining guests in Holland, Belgium, France and Germany to a show dubbed Kumawood Stage Drama

Many people were excited as they asked about the whereabouts of Cee Confion

YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene has shared details of his Kumawood Stage Drama show, which will be played in four different European countries.

Ras Nene, Kyekyeku and the rest of the team kickstart Europe tour

Sharing details of the Kumawood Stage Drama in Europe, Ras Nene revealed the showing dates in each of the countries they would be performing.

Their show would kickstart in France on October 7, 2023, at the Le Mée-sur-Seine. Belgium would be entertained by Ras Nene, Kyekyeku, Ama Tundra and the others on October 14, 2023, and the Germany show would be on October 15, 2023.

Below are details of the Kumawood Stage Drama tour in Europe.

Below are details of the Meet and Greet, which is part of the team's Europe tour.

Ghanaians excited about Ras Nene and team's Europe tour

Many people threw their support behind Akabenezer, aka Ras Nene, as he and his team kickstarted their Europe tour.

Others also asked about the whereabouts of Cee Confion and why he was not part of the tour.

humbleblak said:

Am proud of Akabenezer team growth, especially 39_forty and kyekyeku

_on._god said:

Let’s gooo....

oa_evans.01 said:

Where’s Cee Confion

kwadwokyeaddo said:

Aka can you share the dates?

lord_mbah13 said:

I hope that when it comes to Germany, it will not only be in Hamburg because Hamburg is not the only city or place that we have in Germany. If people from Dortmund, Frankfurt, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Köln want to be part, how do they make it. What about people from Bayern?‍♂️

drraybeat said:

Will be there

mesidaseth said:

Is there any Portugal?

Ras Nene and his team arrive in Amsterdam ahead of a European tour

YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene, Kyekyeku and the entire team were spotted, in a video, at an airport in Amsterdam wheeling their luggage and teeming with excitement as they landed on European soil.

Many Ghanaians were excited about their new project as they wished them well.

