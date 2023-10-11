DJ Switch and her mother visited Gloria Sarfo at her home in Ghana, and little did the actress know they were in the country

They danced and conversed in a heartwarming video Gloria Sarfo shared on her Instagram page

Many people admired their friendship after watching the video

American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch and her mother paid Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo a surprise visit at her residence on October 10, 2023.

DJ Switch, her mother at Gloria Sarfo's residence in Ghana. Image Credit: @gloriasarfo

DJ Switch surprises Gloria Sarfo

Sharing how the surprise visit happened, Gloria Sarfo said that DJ Switch's mother called her on WhatsApp on October 10, 2023, asking when to visit her.

The purpose of the visit was to console the actress since the young DJ and her mother could not attend her late brother's funeral.

During the conversation on WhatsApp, Gloria Sarfo thought they were still in the US and not in Ghana.

OMG all I saw was my girl running to me at my gate from a car, and I was like whaaaaaat siiiis hoooooow I kept shouting and I guess my whole neighbourhood could hear my voice

In the video, they danced to dancehall musician 's 'Into The Future' off his 5th Dimension album.

DJ Switch shares excitement after paying Gloria Sarfo a surprise visit

Commenting on the video, said:

So excited meeting you after a long time. Keep being strong, Auntie Gloria. Love you #switchup ✌

Video of DJ Switch surprising Gloria Sarfo at her residence in Ghana.

Ghanaians talk about the heartwarming video of DJ Switch and Gloria Sarfo

Many people admired the relationship DJ Switch has with Gloria Sarfo. Below are some of the comments:

official_dacoster said:

Sorry for your loss once again Ma ❤️

dogbeesther said:

Sorry for your loss dear. Death is very painful

phenomenal_rose_ v said:

We are so proud of her growth. Watching her from talented kids to now, mehn we are super proud. It’s admirable

maame_asantewaa_9tingale said:

Wow DJ Switch is backnice to see the two of you together ❤️

esydear7_ said:

This is beautiful ❤️Gather here if you’ve watched the video countless times

rako_oppong said:

Gosh, how many times do I want to watch this video it's so refreshing

brenlutte said:

So sorry to hear that. It is well. Stay strong!

priscy_amoah said:

Aww, my condolences, sister Ama

