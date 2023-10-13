Tracey Boakye and her husband, while in Canada, decided to go shopping at the stores of luxury brands

They flaunted the products they bought in a video, and she disclosed that they were from Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Prada

Many people were excited for them as they showed off their lavish lifestyle on social media

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, together with their son, Luxury, went shopping at the stores of luxury brands in Canada.

Tracey Boakye and hubby go shopping in Canada. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye and family go shopping in Canada

In the video, Tracey Boakye was spotted with her husband, who carried their son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, in a baby carrier.

The talented actress revealed that her favourite part of travelling overseas is shopping at luxury brands.

She noted that the luxury brands they shopped at were Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Prada.

My favorite part of our holidays, #shopping with hubby @frank_badu_ntiamoah … from our favorite brands #prada #siantlaurent #gucci

Video of Tracey Boakye, her husband and baby shopping from luxury brands in Canada.

Ghanaians react as Tracey Boakye and her hubby buy luxury items in Canada

Many people were overjoyed to see Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, shop for luxury brands while travelling to Canada.

Others also pleaded with her to shop for them, while others volunteered to carry their luggage when they landed in Ghana.

gifty.debrah said:

This is exactly how life should be, work kakra, holidays kakra and shopping nso kakra. God bless ❤️❤️❤️

obidomenanayaaadutwumwa said:

The song is the caption ❤️❤️❤️❤️

blogger_abakah said:

Mummy I need my own nu oo ❤️

asamoahessien said:

Wow please shop some for me oo. Mr and Mrs enjoy to the fullest ❤️

ephyaokyerewaa said:

I’m coming to help you with your luggage fast koraa

mizz_diva_gh said:

Anytime I see you two..I feel better…God bless you Sis…❤️❤️❤️

nhyirah_ba_kojo_ said:

The lyrics Of the songs Defines You My Lovely Mentors ❤️

derby__nicki_onika said:

Make U tell them we showing them showdown

Tracey Boakye visits dad in Canada

YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye visited her biological father, S. Boakye, while on a trip with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah and their son, Luxury, in Canada.

The first slide on the Instagram post showed the most recent image of the Shakira Movie Productions CEO's father, posing beside a car, while the second slide showed a throwback photo of her and her father.

