Yaw Dabo, in a video, was spotted intensely working on his physique at a plush and private gym

The Kumawood actor engaged in several routines which left him exhausted and gasping for breath

Yaw Dabo claimed he went to the gym to get in shape and compete in the 'Ghana's strongest' contest

Famous Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo courted attention on social media after a video of him at the gym surfaced.

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo hits the gym for an intense workout. Photo source: @yawdabo_adwenkese3

Yaw Dabo hits the gym

Yaw Dabo took to his official TikTok page, which has over 850k followers, to share a video of himself vigorously working on his physique in the gym.

The video showed the comic actor, who recently flaunted a white lady, aggressively operating a cable machine and engaged in the cable-pulling exercise while sitting to strengthen the muscles of the hands and back.

Yaw Dabo, wearing a football jersey, joggers and sneakers, continuously worked the machine before stopping after conversing with a heavily muscled man in the gym.

The Kumawood actor later joined a gym instructor and some individuals in aerobic exercise. Yaw Dabo looked exhausted as he struggled to cope with the intensity of the exercise before stopping to catch his breath.

In the caption of the social media post, the comic actor claimed he was exercising to prepare for the 'Ghana's strongest' competition.

"I am going to Ghana strongest this year 🏋️‍♀️💪🙏."

Below is the video of Yaw Dabo exercising at the gym:

Yaw Dabo's gym video stirs reactions

The video of Yaw Dabo working out at the gym triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians who thronged to the comments section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their reactions.

Kwame One commented:

"May our ancestors protect you and your family. Please, bro, I wish you all the best."

Adepa Sandy said:

"You are looking nice."

rhuin_carter1 commented:

"You are looking good, senior."

