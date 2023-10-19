Adorable pictures of Joselyn Dumas and Ini Edo at an event in Nigeria have melted many hearts

Slaying in gorgeous outfits, they held each other's hand and beamed with smiles, while in another selfie photo, they blew kisses

Many people gushed over how they looked and admired their friendship

Nigerian actress Ini Edo and Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas got many people admiring their friendship as they dazzled in gorgeous outfits to the launch of Ibom Air's Lagos-Accra route.

Ini Edo and Joselyn Dumas dazzling in their gorgeous outfits. Image Credit: @iniedo and @joselyn_dumas

Ini Edo and Joselyn Dumas look radiant in photos

Ini Edo slayed in a brown suit with puffy wavey sleeves and a pair of trousers in the same colour.

Joselyn Dumas, on the other hand, slayed in a custom piece from famous Ghanaian designer Duaba Serwaa. Her outfit was a tie and dye purple and white long-sleeved top and long black skirt.

Pictures show the two ladies holding hands and playfully walking together on a walkway. Another adorable photo shows the two actresses taking a selfie as they blew kisses into the camera.

Ini Edo commented on Joselyn Dumas's post

Commenting on the pictures shared on Joselyn Dumas' Instagram page, Ini Edo was elated to catch up with the Ghanaian actress in her home country, Nigeria.

Using her verified Instagram account, @iniedo, she wrote:

Was good to catch up beautiful ❤️❤️❤️u still owe me that jollof u made

Stunning pictures of Joselyn Dumas and Ini Edo at the Ibom Air event through the lens of the latter.

Stunning pictures of Joselyn Dumas and Ini Edo at the Ibom Air event through the lens of the former.

Fans react to the sisterly pictures of Ini Edo and Joselyn Dumas

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and many others talked about how gorgeous Ini Edo and Joselyn Dumas looked in the pictures. They showered them with compliments in the comment section.

gloriaosarfo said:

QueenS

ikogbonna said:

Best in giving them

munashjeff said:

Gorgeous looks my queens

_ujunwa__ said:

This is so beautiful

Joselyn Dumas flaunts voluptuous figure in white corseted dress

YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who unveiled the official white dress for Christmas parties.

The distinguished actress with curvy proportions looked chic in the lovely outfit that covered her well-known physique.

Joselyn Dumas is a rare actress representing high-end apparel, jewellery, and wig companies.

